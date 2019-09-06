Glens Falls' Pat Lilac proved doubters wrong, built championship legacy

GLENS FALLS
Not everyone in Glens Falls embraced Pat Lilac when he was hired as the Indians’ head football coach.
He was an outsider who was chosen over a longtime assistant, following in the very large footsteps of a coaching legend.
Nearly two decades later, that’s hard to imagine from the perspective of a program that is coming off its second state championship in three years.
Lilac is entering his 20th season at the Indians’ helm, only the third head football coach at Glens Falls in the last 66 years.
In 19 seasons, the Indians have racked up a 127-61 record — 35-3 in the last three seasons — and three state title-game appearances.
“It’s nice to always have that and know that it can’t be taken away from you,” said Lilac, also a physical education teacher at the high school. “It validates the hard work and it’s nice to know that you’re doing things the right way.”
Lilac’s way is paved with preparation, study and intensity. He is a masterful offensive playcaller who has employed three completely different offenses at Glens Falls. He preaches hard work, toughness and positive reinforcement. He’s still a hands-on coach who gets right in the middle of practice at age 50.
“He has an unbelievable grasp of the game,” said Dave Casey, an original member of Lilac’s first staff in 2000. “He’s very good at getting your playmakers in the right place and getting them the ball in space, putting kids in a position to succeed. He sees the whole game.”
“I’m amazed by his attention to detail, how prepared he is,” said longtime assistant Mark Girard. “Each game plan is different and specific.”
Glens Falls kids are tough kids, reflective of the town they grew up in, and Lilac tapped into that Glens Falls pride to build on an already strong football program.
Who’s this guy?
Back in the spring of 2000, the school district was searching for a replacement for Paul Bricoccoli, who had retired after 27 seasons.
Pat Lilac was the outsider. He had spent five years as an assistant at Colonie, after brief stints at Norwich University, Hudson Valley Community College, Stillwater and the Albany Firebirds.
Not everyone in the community was happy with Lilac’s hiring. Some were upset that one of Bricoccoli’s longtime assistants was passed over for a rookie head coach from outside the district. They voiced their opinions in letters to the editor and articles at the time.
“That really never fazed me,” Lilac said. “The people I worked with have been such good people, I never felt — even though it may have been there — I never felt any of the outside turmoil or any of that stuff that may have been going on. I really was walking in blind to that whole thing.”
“He was the best candidate, but there was a little controversy that we didn’t hire someone from within,” former athletic director Doug Kenyon recalled. “He relates with kids unbelievably well — after two weeks they were so attached to him.”
At the time, Lilac was 31, about to get married and moving from a comfort zone as a teacher and coach at Colonie.
“I didn’t know a ton about Glens Falls except that it seemed like it was a really good sports town, and I knew that they had had a real solid program up here,” Lilac said.
And then, in his rookie season as head coach, the Indians stumbled out of the starting blocks. He still winces at the memory of their 1-4 start, which included a rare loss to South Glens Falls.
After a particularly lopsided loss to Gloversville, Kenyon checked out the team’s practice on the following Monday.
“I wanted to see what the coaches were doing, I wanted to see the attitude of the kids, and everything was great,” Kenyon said. “They were on task, they weren’t hanging their heads. I was very pleased.
“The next morning, I go in the coaches’ office early, and Pat comes in, and he turns white,” Kenyon added. “He goes, ‘Coach, everything OK?’ And I said, ‘Everything’s great, Patrick. You got your rear ends kicked, but you were doing everything you needed to do, the kids and coaches were focused, and you’re going to be a winner.’ A few years later, we were having this conversation, and he said, ‘I really thought you were going to fire me!’ But he’s done such a great job.”
“We joke about it now, but it was tough,” Lilac said. “That’s made the journey all the more worthwhile, going through some adversity like that, especially right off the bat.”
That first season, the Indians battled back to finish 4-5 with a last-second 8-6 semifinal loss at Hudson Falls, on a blocked field-goal attempt.
“That first year, I’ll never forget those kids, the way they fought,” Lilac said. “That team will always have a place in my heart. ... It did teach me — and it’s always been the same ever since — how resilient Glens Falls kids are.”
If there was ever any heat on Lilac in his first season, it dissipated quickly. Glens Falls reached the Section II finals each of the next three seasons, going 26-4 in that span.
Coaching family
Lilac grew up in a coaching family. His father, Mike, coached football and basketball at Stillwater for decades. His older brother, Mike Jr., is the boys basketball coach at Hoosick Falls.
“I can remember my brother and I going to football and basketball practices as soon as we were able to walk, it seemed like,” Lilac said.
Lilac was a three-sport athlete at Stillwater, but football was his favorite. He went on to play linebacker at Cortland State before beginning a career as a physical education teacher and coach.
He picked up a lot from his father — not just his intensity, but discipline and organizational skills.
“I still remember him doing his practice plans every night — everything was always crisp, you knew you had to play hard and be tough, and I think those are the things that carried over,” Lilac said.
Lilac’s assistants marvel at his well-organized practices.
“Pat’s practices go by fast,” Casey said. “He keeps everything positive and uptempo, there’s no wasted time. His practice organization is really good. He lets you do your thing (as an assistant coach). He trusts us to do what we do to be successful.”
“He’ll take advice from all of the coaches — he’s not the type of coach where it’s all about him and his plan,” Mark Girard said. “He’ll take input from everyone, then he’ll go home and work on it some more. Then you come in on Monday and he’s got a practice plan, and you can see how prepared the kids are every week.”
Lilac has also benefited from a veteran staff. Casey, Mark Girard, Tim Graham and Kurt Conduzio have all been part of Glens Falls football for a dozen years or many more.
“One of the biggest things with Glens Falls, besides it being a good program before I got here, is the fact that we’ve had such consistency in our coaching staff,” Lilac said. “I’m fortunate to be able to work with guys who are really good with kids and good football coaches at the same time.”
Lilac’s family has always been geared around his football schedule in the fall, but he and his wife, Laura, have two sons and a daughter now. Both boys, ages 15 and 12, play football — at South Glens Falls.
“That will be interesting the next few years to see how I handle this situation,” Lilac said with a smile. “As a parent, your favorite thing to do is watch your kids do their thing, whether it’s athletics or a play or performing. You feel like you don’t want to miss a thing.”
Changing styles
Lilac doesn’t miss much on the football field. He’s a keen sideline observer who knows his players, their talent and where to put them to be successful. He doesn’t try to fit them into his system.
“Pat allows the kids to be who they are, not what he believes they should be,” Mark Girard said. “He will adjust to his talent.”
Lilac’s offenses have evolved from a power-I to the flexbone, to a hybrid twin-back attack that took Glens Falls to the Carrier Dome in 2012.
Since 2014, Glens Falls has run a spread offense with athletes everywhere — most notably the incomparable Joseph Girard III at quarterback.
“We’ve jumped all over and tried to adapt offensively to the talent that we’ve had,” Lilac said. “I think, as a coach, it keeps you fresh. It makes you do more research and makes you more of a student of the game.”
When classification play began in 2004, Glens Falls became the smallest Class A school, playing against much larger competition. The Indians were always prepared and always competitive, but outmanned by larger opponents.
“That’s a stretch that we don’t talk about a lot, but we have to be as proud of that whole stretch because we just fought,” Lilac said. “We were always up against it. It was such a brutal schedule, it took a toll on you.”
That changed in 2012, when the Indians dropped back down to Class B with a battle-tested team and high expectations. They delivered with an 11-2 season and Glens Falls’ first trip to the state championship game.
“It kind of validated that we were still doing the right things, and that was that run we went to the Carrier Dome,” Lilac said. “That was kind of the reward for all those years in Class A where we were just grinding and grinding and we weren’t seeing the results — sectional titles and wins-wise.”
Lilac called the 2012 Section II championship win over Schalmont, an exciting 21-14 victory, one of his favorite games.
“That year was special because the first game of the year, we went down to Schalmont and got beat bad, and then we battled all the way back to beat them in the sectional final that year,” Lilac said.
The explosive, wide-open spread offense of recent years was borne of an exceptional run of outstanding athletes that resulted in two state titles.
What hasn’t changed for Lilac and the Indians is the players — tough, resilient kids who do what’s necessary to be successful.
“What we always say is if you can get the kids to lay it on the line for each other, and we’ve been fortunate that the kids have laid it on the line, good things are going to happen,” Lilac said. “That ties in with Glens Falls toughness. It’s not a physical toughness thing, it’s being mentally tough when things are bad, being able to hang together and just keep fighting.”
Amidst all of the Indians’ on-field success, Lilac reminds himself to pay attention to the important things: teaching and building young men through football.
“Any time I’ve struggled as a coach, I go back to ‘Don’t get so caught up in wins and losses as you do with developing a kid or trying to have relationships with the kids,’” Lilac said. “If you focus on that and focus on trying to let each individual kid get better, the other stuff takes care of itself.”
