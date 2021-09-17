Glens Falls meets Schalmont in rematch

Fewer than five months have passed since the last time Glens Falls met Schalmont on the football field.

That was the Class B final on the last weekend of the Fall II season back on April 30 — a back-and-forth contest that Schalmont won 29-28 over the Indians.

On Saturday, Glens Falls gets another crack at the Sabres in a Class B non-divisional game at 1:30 p.m. at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.

“That’s a game that’s not that long ago in memory, so it’s a quick turnaround to play a rival,” said Kurt Conduzio, Glens Falls’ first-year head coach. “Both teams have a lot of players back, but we both lost some very key players. We’re two competitive programs that have gone head to head for years now.”

Both teams are 1-0 heading into the game, with the Indians picking up a 43-22 win over South Glens Falls in their Week 0 contest. Schalmont, which did not even scrimmage two weeks ago, opened last week with a 32-13 victory over Hudson Falls.

Glens Falls did not have a game last week — Green Tech canceled because of coronavirus quarantines — so the Indians scouted Schalmont’s game.