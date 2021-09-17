Glens Falls meets Schalmont in rematch

Fewer than five months have passed since the last time Glens Falls met Schalmont on the football field.
That was the Class B final on the last weekend of the Fall II season back on April 30 — a back-and-forth contest that Schalmont won 29-28 over the Indians.
On Saturday, Glens Falls gets another crack at the Sabres in a Class B non-divisional game at 1:30 p.m. at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.
“That’s a game that’s not that long ago in memory, so it’s a quick turnaround to play a rival,” said Kurt Conduzio, Glens Falls’ first-year head coach. “Both teams have a lot of players back, but we both lost some very key players. We’re two competitive programs that have gone head to head for years now.”
Both teams are 1-0 heading into the game, with the Indians picking up a 43-22 win over South Glens Falls in their Week 0 contest. Schalmont, which did not even scrimmage two weeks ago, opened last week with a 32-13 victory over Hudson Falls.
Glens Falls did not have a game last week — Green Tech canceled because of coronavirus quarantines — so the Indians scouted Schalmont’s game.
“Schalmont does what Schalmont does: they spread you out and they’re balanced with the run and pass,” said Conduzio, the Indians’ longtime line coach who took over from 20-year veteran Pat Lilac this season. “They’re good again. Their quarterback (Sean Willis) can run the ball well and they have some returners on the line who are very good. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
The Indians are led by senior Griffin Woodell, a hard-charging fourth-year varsity running back/linebacker who is the complete package at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Against South High, he rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a fumble 90 yards for another.
“He’s a big playmaker on both sides of the ball,” Conduzio said.
Cole Bennett, a 6-4, 225-pound junior and the son of former Lake George coach Jeff Bennett, is one of the anchors up front, along with classmate Gavin Williams.
With Noah Girard graduated, the Indians’ new quarterback is Carson Rath, who made a splash by going 8-for-8 with a touchdown in his debut against South High.
“We’ve been working for two weeks on improving what we need to do,” Conduzio said. “Both teams are geared up to play. It’s good to play a tough opponent early in the season because it gives you a good idea of where you’re at. We’re glad to play this game.”
