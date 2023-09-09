HUDSON FALLS — Glens Falls usually tapes players' last names to the front of their red football helmets every training camp. That was especially a good thing for the offensive linemen this summer, because the Black Bears only had one returning starter.

After Saturday's Jug Game, everyone should know their names.

Glens Falls' new-look offensive line beat Hudson Falls at its own physical game, rolling to a 45-12 victory in their annual rivalry matchup — the ninth straight year Glens Falls has won Jug in lopsided fashion.

"It was all about being physical up front," said senior center Jakob Pregent, the lone returning starter. "They were bigger than us — we knew that coming in. We have a lot of guys who haven't started before, haven't played in a while, we even had a sophomore in there.

"We ran a run play right up the gut, time after time," Pregent added. "We got in their heads, we pushed them down, we punched it in and you can see on the scoreboard, it reflects it. … We kept the Jug, man, that's all you want to do."

"Anytime you can win a rivalry game, it's always exciting for the kids," Black Bears head coach Pat Lilac said. "You work hard to come away with the win and have bragging rights for a year, that's kind of a cool thing when you're a 16-, 17-year-old kid."

In the Class B North season opener for both teams, the Black Bears got rushing touchdowns from three backs, and three scoring passes from new starting quarterback Brody Holcomb — two to sophomore Jordan Baker and another to Oscar Lilac.

"One of the keys was we had decent balance — we started off throwing the ball, then we were able to mix the run in," Pat Lilac said. "I'm excited that we were able to run the ball when we needed to. That was the question mark coming into the year and those guys still have to get a lot better, but they did a good job today."

"Our goal was to just keep pushing, get down the field and work together as a team," said senior running back Dimaggio Riley, who led Glens Falls with 95 yards on nine carries.

Skyler Sturdevant opened the scoring, and Justin Heym scored twice in the fourth quarter. Up front, Pregent is flanked by guards Donovan McAvey and Kieran Templeton, and tackles Matt Bordeaux and Ralph Maldonado, a sophomore.

"They jelled well today and executed," Lilac said of the line. "Our running backs are pretty hard-nosed kids, just give them a little crease and they were able to finish runs going downhill. So it was nice we were able to get 7, 8 yards a pop and that opened up the passing game even more."

"We looked good," Pregent said. "I don't think Brody got a green stain on him on this grass, he looked great."

Holcomb, a junior, completed 9 of 11 passes for 188 yards in his first varsity start. While top receiver Kellen Driscoll was well covered by the Tigers, Holcomb found his other targets.

"We knew they played man underneath, and they had the extra guy over to Kellen's side, so just get them on that side of the field, throw it to the other side and look the safety off," Holcomb said.

Hudson Falls, which fell to 1-1 overall, still managed to move the ball with its new triple-option flexbone offense. Senior quarterback Will Coon rushed for 140 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and fullback Peyton Dupuis powered for 95 yards and a score on 22 carries.

"I do think our offense showed positive signs of what it could be and should be, but boy, defensively, we have a lot of work in front of us," Tigers head coach Brett Watkins said. "We believed we had to worry about the pass game, but we thought we could control between the tackles, and we didn't."

Trailing 26-6 late in the first half, the Tigers drove from their own 9 to Glens Falls' 1-foot line, where Coon was halted on a run and ruled down just short of the goal line as time expired in the half.

"That was huge because if we punch it in, the kids have a lot of belief going into the half, versus (getting stopped) kind of stole some of their belief," Watkins said. "In the end, we needed to get stops and we just couldn't do it."

Glens Falls 45, Hudson Falls 12 Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0);13;13;7;12 — 45 Hudson Falls (0-1, 1-1);6;0;0;6 — 12 First quarter GF — Sturdevant 7 run (kick failed), 4:58 HF — Coon 62 run (run failed), 4:40 GF — Lilac 17 pass from Holcomb (Templeton kick), 2:44 Second quarter GF — Riley 1 run (Templeton kick), 10:56 GF — J. Baker 10 pass from Holcomb (kick failed), 4:48 Third quarter GF — J. Baker 25 pass from Holcomb (Templeton kick), 11:09 Fourth quarter GF — Heym 4 run (kick failed), 10:42 GF — Heym 1 run (kick failed), 6:29 HF — Dupuis 3 run (kick failed), 1:02

