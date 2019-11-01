GLENS FALLS — Aalijah Sampson just smiled and shrugged.
"We'll see who's faster," Glens Falls' versatile junior speedster said when asked last week about the relative speed of his Indians and Holy Trinity. "It's a big game. We've been talking about them ever since the beginning of the season."
The answer will be played out in front of curious fans on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., when Glens Falls and Holy Trinity clash in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament. The winner faces Schuylerville in next week's title game.
Many in Section II predicted that the matchup between defending state champ Glens Falls, 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state, and Holy Trinity (7-1) would be for the sectional title. However, the Pride were upended by Schalmont 35-22 two weeks ago, costing them a division title and a top seed.
Both teams feature outstanding athletes with speed, dynamic defenses and quarterbacks who can deliver.
"They're the toughest opponent we've faced all year," said Holy Trinity head coach John Barber, who led the Pride to the state Class C final in 2017. "With the athleticism and skill sets they have, and their speed, we're trying to prepare for them as much as we can."
"I think looking at both teams, we're facing probably the fastest teams we've faced, so it's kind of a wash," Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said. "From our perspective, we want to limit them scoring those 70-yard plays. ... It's really a challenge for us defensively."
The Indians, winners of 15 consecutive games since last season, are pursuing their fifth straight berth in the finals. They are led by Sampson, a 5-foot-5 rocket who has scored 13 touchdowns and gained a combined 841 yards from scrimmage, and sophomore Griffin Woodell (654 rushing yards, 23 total TDs). Quarterback Noah Girard, a first-year starter, has completed 69 percent of his passes for 946 yards and 23 scores, with only one interception.
Because the Indians have played so many lopsided games — winning by an average score of 48-11 — they have underutilized some of their veterans this season. They may get their chance to shine in a game like this.
"We've been pretty vanilla," Lilac said. "Noah has done a good job of making good decisions and he hasn't been in a situation where he's had to try to make plays.
"But when you're getting stressed, now you have to go to your secondary and third plays, your special plays that you haven't shown or run yet. Then it gets dicey on both sides of the ball," Lilac added.
It will be up to the Glens Falls defense, particularly the Indians' defensive front and secondary, to handle an explosive Holy Trinity offense that relies on big plays.
Holy Trinity — a merged program of Bishop Gibbons, Catholic Central and now Bishop Maginn — is in its first year in Class B, after getting bumped up from Class C.
The Pride's attack is triggered by senior quarterback Joe Tortello, a four-year starter who is moving up the Section II record charts and drawing interest from colleges all over the Northeast. Tortello has passed for 1,886 yards and 34 touchdowns this season. He has thrown for 6,788 yards — good for third in Section II history behind only Glens Falls' Joseph Girard III (6,924) and former Cambridge standout Zack Luke (7,290) — and has set a Section II record with 106 touchdown passes.
"He sees the field well, he's smart, he has a great arm, he doesn't force it," Barber said. "We do a good job of throwing the ball and getting to the outside, but so do they."
Holy Trinity has outstanding receivers in Nacier Hundley and Noah Foster, who have combined for 36 touchdowns and more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage. All three seniors played on the team that went to the Carrier Dome two years ago.
The Pride also have big running back Rodney Parker back from injury. Holy Trinity was missing Parker for the game and a few other players — including Hundley — for the first half against Schalmont.
"They're back to full strength and certainly a different team," Lilac said. "There's receivers all over the place, they have a really good quarterback, and now that their tailback is back, you can't defend all of it at once. That's the most challenging thing, trying to figure out how to slow them down."
