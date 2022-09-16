Glens Falls holds off Ravena

RAVENA — Caiden Wilkinson rushed for two touchdowns and Carson Rath had a strong passing performance Friday night as Glens Falls held on for a 21-13 Class B football victory over Ravena.

For Glens Falls, it was a measure of revenge for last season’s Section II semifinal playoff ouster against Ravena.

“We never made that a point this week,” said Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac, whose team improved to 2-0 in Class B and overall. “I’m sure the kids had it in the back of their minds, but we didn’t mention it.”

This battle of the Indians — the teams share the nickname — saw Glens Falls get touchdowns from Peyton McClenning on a pass from Rath and Wilkinson on a run to open a 21-7 third-quarter lead.

“We had tied it up at 7-7, then we had a good chance at scoring right before the half, but we had an aiding-the-runner call against us and we didn’t score,” Lilac said. “We scored twice in the third quarter, and I thought we put it away, and then we turned it over twice in the fourth.”

Ravena (2-1, 2-1) turned a Glens Falls fumble into a touchdown to pull within 21-13, but could not take advantage of another fumble recovery later in the period.

“Ravena got the ball first and they drove right down and scored on us,” Lilac said. “It took us a series or two to get used to their speed — they can really get to the edge. We played great defense after that first touchdown.”

Wilkinson scored his first touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to knot the score at 7-7.

Rath also shined, completing 17 of 21 passes — 14 of them to sophomore receiver Kellen Driscoll.

“I think our strength as a team is in our offensive line,” Lilac said. “They got us back in the game after (Ravena) scored. And Carson and Kellen had a great connection — they bailed us out on a lot of third downs.”