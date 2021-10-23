 Skip to main content
Glens Falls, Greenwich receive forfeits

FORFEITS RECEIVED: The Glens Falls and Greenwich football teams officially wrapped up division titles this weekend by receiving forfeits from opponents who were unable to play.

Glens Falls won by forfeit over Broadalbin-Perth to officially wrap up the Class B North title with a 4-0 mark, and improve to 6-1 overall. The Indians host Ravena in a non-division contest next Saturday afternoon.

Greenwich officially captured the Class D North title with a forfeit win over Granville, which had too few players available this week. The Witches, ranked fourth in the state, finished 4-0 in the division and improved to 7-0 overall.

Stillwater (4-0, 5-1) likewise wrapped up Class D South with a forfeit win over Canajoharie-Fort Plain.

