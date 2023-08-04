Corey Brand feels awkward about individual accolades.

Football is a team game, after all. Running backs understand this, of course — they rely on the offensive line to clear the path for them.

And, boy, did Brand ever have THE line to pave the way.

Playing for the famed 1993 "Big, Bad Glens Falls" team that reached the state semifinals in the first year of the full State Football Tournament, Brand was a force on the ground for the then-Indians.

As the engine that powered that outstanding team, Brand is being inducted into the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Albany.

"I wish it was the whole '93 team that was going in the Hall of Fame," Brand said in a recent phone interview. "There's no way I could do anything without the O-line I had, the fullback I had and the coaches I had. If not for them, there's no me."

As a senior, Brand racked up a then-Section II record 1,822 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground as he spearheaded a punishing attack in a dominant 11-1 season. He finished his career (1991-93) as Glens Falls' all-time rushing leader with 3,824 yards, a total that was not exceeded until Aaron Sampson topped it in 2017.

But Brand's line was the biggest the area had seen at the time — towering hulks like the late Walter Jones, also a Capital Region Hall of Famer, and Tim Girard, Phil Sheridan and Joey Boduch. Jones, who played at New Hampshire, was 6-foot-4, 285 pounds. Girard, who played at Colgate, was 6-5, 315. Sheridan was 275, Boduch was 235. Even tight end Ernie Quackenbush was 220, and fullback Tom Kelly was a 210-pound battering ram.

"I'm biased, but they were the best in the state that year, and they were bigger than everybody else," Brand said. "You didn't see that size in high school. The smallest guy on the line was Steve Guidetti, our center — he was 190, but he was quick and he was stronger than an ox. It was awesome to run behind them."

Thirty years ago, Brand was just 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, and he ran so low that he practically disappeared behind his linemen — before popping out and scampering downfield on slashing, darting runs.

"I tried to run like Barry Sanders, he was my favorite player," said Brand, who also played for the semipro Greenjackets in the late '90s. "I lifted a lot and I was quicker than everybody else. All I had to do was find a hole, and that wasn't hard."

"He wasn't the best running back I ever had, but he was one of the toughest kids I ever coached," former Glens Falls head coach Paul Bricoccoli said. "He really fit that offense well, and he had an enormous line. He had guts and stamina, and he was a team leader. He and (quarterback) Roger Noonan were the backbone of that team."

Brand scored five touchdowns in a win over Queensbury in 1993, and racked up a few 200-yard rushing games in his career.

In fact, as an incentive his junior year, Brand got a ball with "200" on it that he would bring to school all week after achieving the mark.

"One of my coaches, either (Steve) Zurlo or (Bob) Rizzo actually suggested it, if I got 200 yards, I would carry it all day at school. I said, 'I can do that, I can get 200 yards,'" Brand recalled. "I had to carry it around all day long and my teammates would try to knock it out."

Only one player succeeded in getting the ball away from him — his fullback, Tom Kelly.

"Tommy Kelly got it from me in study hall, he came up behind me and knocked it off my desk, and I think we had to run at practice," Brand said. "I fumbled quite a bit as a 10th-grader, but coach (Steve) Jabaut taught me how to hold the ball, how to take a hit, where to carry the ball. I don't think I ever fumbled after that, in 11th or 12th grade or my two years at Alfred."

Brand said he came into a "perfect storm" when he played: "The right time, the right coaches, with the right offensive line. It was an honor to play with those guys."

The Indians also had a goal to play in the Syracuse Carrier Dome in the first year of the State Football Tournament, and they nearly did. A quirk of scheduling forced them to play three playoff games in eight days, including a hard-fought, 14-8 Class B sectional championship win over Scotia.

However, Glens Falls' season ended in a 27-0 loss to Yorktown in the state semis in Kingston.

"They were so freaking fast — they beat us soundly, I can't take that away from them. We couldn't keep up with them," Brand said. "I took that game very hard — I would have given all the yards I had to win that game. I'll be 48 this year, and I still think about that game."