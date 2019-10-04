{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTOWN — Glens Falls, the state's No. 1 ranked team in Class B, ran its consecutive winning streak to 12 games with a fast start from the defense.

The Indians (3-0, 5-0) scored their first two touchdowns on an interception return from Aiden Hirsch and a fumble return by Griffin Woodell as part of a 36-point first quarter.

Quarterback Noah Girard was 4 for 4 passing for 124 yards and had three touchdowns (a pair to Aalijah Sampson and a 55-yard strike to Hogan Fox). Sampson added a third touchdown on a 48-yard run.

The Sir Bills (1-4, 1-4) were led by Bradley Brownell, who rushed for 56 yards and scored both of Johnstown's touchdowns. Jack Stramezzi added 66 rushing yards on 14 carries.

