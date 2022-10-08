 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls defense shines in victory vs. Gloversville

GLENS FALLS — Caiden Wilkinson rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and the Glens Falls defense shined Saturday in a 27-0 Class B football victory over Gloversville.

The win improved the Indians, ranked 13th in the state, to 5-0 in the league and overall.

Carson Rath also ran for a touchdown and connected with Kellen Driscoll on a 43-yard scoring pass for Glens Falls.

The Indians held 17th-ranked Gloversville (5-1) to 124 total yards on offense.

Glens Falls 27, Gloversville 0

Gloversville (5-1);0;0;0;0 — 0

Glens Falls (5-0);0;7;7;13 — 27

Second quarter

GF — Wilkinson 1 run (McClenning kick), 2:13

Third quarter

GF — Rath 1 run (McClenning kick), 4:16

Fourth quarter

GF — Driscoll 43 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 9:47

GF — Wilkinson 1 run (bad snap), 5:32

