Glens Falls defense shines in victory vs. Gloversville

GLENS FALLS — Caiden Wilkinson rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and the Glens Falls defense shined Saturday in a 27-0 Class B football victory over Gloversville.
The win improved the Indians, ranked 13th in the state, to 5-0 in the league and overall.
Carson Rath also ran for a touchdown and connected with Kellen Driscoll on a 43-yard scoring pass for Glens Falls.
The Indians held 17th-ranked Gloversville (5-1) to 124 total yards on offense.
Glens Falls 27, Gloversville 0
Gloversville (5-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
Glens Falls (5-0);0;7;7;13 — 27
Second quarter
GF — Wilkinson 1 run (McClenning kick), 2:13
Third quarter
GF — Rath 1 run (McClenning kick), 4:16
Fourth quarter
GF — Driscoll 43 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 9:47
GF — Wilkinson 1 run (bad snap), 5:32
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.