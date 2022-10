GLENS FALLS 47, COHOES 6: Caiden Wilkinson rushed for two touchdowns and Carson Rath passed for three more as Glens Falls eased to a Class B victory at Cohoes.

Rath completed 6 of 11 passes for 126 yards, including a pair of touchdowns to Kellen Driscoll and one to Peyton McClenning. Driscoll caught four passes for 88 yards.

Oscar Lilac and Dimaggio Riley also ran for scores for Glens Falls (4-0 league and overall).