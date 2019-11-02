GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls came up short in a wild 37-35 Class B football semifinal loss to Holy Trinity in an offensive shootout Saturday afternoon.
Joe Tortello connected with Noah Foster four times for touchdown passes, but the Pride (8-1) needed a 30-yard field goal by Connor Barber with 1:44 left in regulation to lift them to the victory.
Sophomore Griffin Woodell countered for the Indians, rushing for 236 yards and four touchdowns and catching a pass for another, but Glens Falls (8-1) saw its 15-game winning streak snapped as it was denied a fifth straight trip to the finals of the Section II Football Tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Griffin Woodell didn’t get in on this try, but he dove in on the next for a 15-7 GF lead over HT to start second quarter #518football pic.twitter.com/FIoh17x4xc— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) November 2, 2019
Holy Trinity, which came up with a sack on the final play of the game to seal the win, advances to face Schuylerville (8-1) in the Class B championship game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School.
Final play is a sack by Holy Trinity — HT wins 37-35 over Glens Falls in Section II Class B semis #518football pic.twitter.com/adhsfTEN4g— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) November 2, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.