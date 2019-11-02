{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls came up short in a wild 37-35 Class B football semifinal loss to Holy Trinity in an offensive shootout Saturday afternoon.

Joe Tortello connected with Noah Foster four times for touchdown passes, but the Pride (8-1) needed a 30-yard field goal by Connor Barber with 1:44 left in regulation to lift them to the victory.

Sophomore Griffin Woodell countered for the Indians, rushing for 236 yards and four touchdowns and catching a pass for another, but Glens Falls (8-1) saw its 15-game winning streak snapped as it was denied a fifth straight trip to the finals of the Section II Football Tournament.

Holy Trinity, which came up with a sack on the final play of the game to seal the win, advances to face Schuylerville (8-1) in the Class B championship game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School.

