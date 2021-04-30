Glens Falls comes up short in Class B showdown

It may not have had an official billing as the Class B championship for Section II, but Friday night’s showdown had all the elements.

In a back-and-forth battle of unbeatens to end the Fall II football season, Glens Falls came up just short in a 29-28 loss to Schalmont at Stillwater High School.

Rodney Parker broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run with 10:17 left in regulation, and Ryan Shultis’ extra point gave the Sabres (5-0) the lead for good. Parker, who had helped Holy Trinity beat Glens Falls in the 2019 sectional semifinals, rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

“There were a lot of momentum changes in that one,” Indians head coach Pat Lilac said by phone after the game. “I was really proud of how hard the kids played and how they battled back. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”

Glens Falls (4-1) had opened a 14-8 lead in the second quarter, but the Indians were stunned when Schalmont scored twice in the final 24 seconds of the half. Trent Randle tossed a pair of touchdown passes on either side of a fumbled kickoff return — one a 16-yarder to Maxwell Pratt, the other on a 15-yard fade to Sean Willis for a 22-14 halftime lead.