Glens Falls comes up short in Class B showdown

It may not have had an official billing as the Class B championship for Section II, but Friday night’s showdown had all the elements.
In a back-and-forth battle of unbeatens to end the Fall II football season, Glens Falls came up just short in a 29-28 loss to Schalmont at Stillwater High School.
Rodney Parker broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run with 10:17 left in regulation, and Ryan Shultis’ extra point gave the Sabres (5-0) the lead for good. Parker, who had helped Holy Trinity beat Glens Falls in the 2019 sectional semifinals, rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
“There were a lot of momentum changes in that one,” Indians head coach Pat Lilac said by phone after the game. “I was really proud of how hard the kids played and how they battled back. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”
Glens Falls (4-1) had opened a 14-8 lead in the second quarter, but the Indians were stunned when Schalmont scored twice in the final 24 seconds of the half. Trent Randle tossed a pair of touchdown passes on either side of a fumbled kickoff return — one a 16-yarder to Maxwell Pratt, the other on a 15-yard fade to Sean Willis for a 22-14 halftime lead.
“At halftime, we talked about how this was the first time we faced adversity all season,” Lilac said. “And we responded positively. That’s why we play football, to learn how to respond to adversity. We battled all the way back and took the lead again. We just made too many mistakes to beat a good team.”
The Indians turned interceptions by Noah Girard and Aiden Hirsch into third-quarter touchdowns to seize a 28-22 lead. Girard’s pick near midfield led to Griffin Woodell’s 14-yard scoring run, his second of the game, to pull Glens Falls into a 22-22 tie late in the period.
A minute later, after three successive penalties pushed the Sabres back to their own 21, Hirsch intercepted a tipped pass at the Schalmont 23. Three plays later, Girard connected with Aalijah Sampson on a swing pass that Sampson took to the end zone for the lead.
Trailing 29-28 in the fourth quarter, the Indians came up short on downs at the Sabres’ 16. That was as close as Glens Falls could get in the final minutes, as Schalmont was able to burn clock with its running game to close out the win.
Jackson Brand opened the scoring for the Indians on a 3-yard forward pitch from Girard in the first quarter. Parker plowed in from the 1 for an 8-6 Schalmont lead, before Woodell scored from 11 yards out in the second.
Woodell and Girard combined for 101 rushing yards, and Girard completed 12 of 21 passes for 100 yards and two scores.
