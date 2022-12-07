Glens Falls' Cole Bennett named Co-Defensive Player of Year in Class B football

Glens Falls senior defensive end Cole Bennett has been named Co-Defensive Player of Year in Class B football for Section II.

Bennett, who shared top defensive honors with Ravena's Michael McMullen, is one of several Indians named to the Class B all-star team for the 2022 season.

Chosen for the Class B first-team offense from Glens Falls were quarterback Carson Rath, running back Caiden Wilkinson, wide receivers Kellen Driscoll and Peyton McClenning and lineman Jefferson Brand. Driscoll was also named first-team all-purpose player.

Hudson Falls junior running back Jesse Mullis also made the first-team offense in Class B.

Named to the Class B first-team defense from Glens Falls were lineman Jared Hance, linebacker Gavin Williams and defensive back Calob Duers.

Second-team offensive selections included receiver Oscar Lilac and tight end Alex Cygan of Glens Falls, and Hudson Falls receiver Deonzae Bright, lineman Logan Staunton and kicker Peyton Smith.

Chosen for the second-team defense were Glens Falls lineman Jakob Pregent and linebacker Skyler Sturdevant, and Hudson Falls lineman Jesse Mullis and linebacker Nate Jackson.

Honorable mention selections included quarterback Will Coon, offensive lineman Cameron Bennett and linebacker Peyton Dupuis of Hudson Falls.

Ravena running back Aidan Lochner was named the Overall Class B Player of the Year, and Lansingburgh quarterback Logan Hardt was Offensive Player of the Year.