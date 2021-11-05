Glens Falls, Burghers, Witches prepare for semifinals

The Glens Falls football team should be intimately familiar by now with those other Indians, the ones from Ravena.

For the second straight Saturday, Glens Falls hosts Ravena at Putt LaMay Memorial Field, but for much higher stakes this time. Last week, Glens Falls rolled to a 42-0 win in the regular-season finale.

This time, they meet at 1:30 p.m. in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament. The winner faces Gloversville next week at 3 p.m. at Christian Brothers Academy in Colonie.

“I expect them to come back here and play hard and tough — this is a sectional semifinal game, you can’t take anything for granted,” said Kurt Conduzio, Glens Falls’ first-year head coach, before Thursday’s practice. “This is the first round of the playoffs — every game from now on is a one-game season.”

Also Saturday, the Class D semifinals are scheduled for Schuylerville High School. Greenwich faces Chatham at 1 p.m., then Warrensburg takes on Stillwater at 5 p.m. The winners meet next week at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville.

Glens Falls, ranked eighth in the state, brings a 7-1 record into Saturday’s Class B semi, with its only loss to Class C Hoosick Falls-Tamarac in a game in which Glens Falls was depleted by quarantines and contact tracing.

Ravena, known as a power-running team, comes in at 7-2, losing only to Glens Falls and Schalmont. Last week, however, Ravena was held to 122 total yards by the Glens Falls defense. Running back Frankie Broadhurst managed 76 yards on 17 carries.

“I expect Ravena to show up with some more wrinkles than they did last game,” Conduzio said.

Glens Falls is powered by senior running back Griffin Woodell, who has rushed for 1,353 yards and 24 touchdowns in just seven games. He is averaging 11.6 yards per carry.

Quarterback Carson Rath completed 16 of 23 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns last week, both to Kellen Driscoll, who returned from a broken hand. Greg Frandsen caught 11 passes for 122 yards.

Class D

Greenwich has been on a tear this season, a carryover from the Witches’ undefeated Fall II season. They are 8-0, coming into Saturday’s Class D semifinal on a 14-game winning streak.

The Witches, ranked fourth in the state, are led by senior quarterback Jesse Kuzmich, a four-year starter and all-around threat. He has passed for 869 yards and 15 touchdowns, and added another 396 yards and six scores on the ground.

Hard-charging sophomore back Matt Conlin leads the team with 768 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Speedy Deontae Bennett has 15 total touchdowns — nine receiving, five rushing and one on a kick return — and nearly 600 yards from scrimmage.

“We have a lot of weapons on offense,” Greenwich head coach Brandon Linnett said. “We have so many athletes that they have to take turns touching the ball.”

Chatham (3-4) is led by its primary offensive threat, Tyler Kneller, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior quarterback who has passed for 1,056 yards and nine touchdowns, and rushed for 648 yards and seven more scores. Matt Radley leads the Panthers on the ground with 915 yards and 10 TDs.

“Offensively, they’re very dynamic,” Linnett said. “They have a dangerous offense — it’s a shotgun spread, with a lot of jet sweep, trips and speed option. The quarterback is the real threat, but they share the ball, too.”

Warrensburg (7-2) gets a rematch with Stillwater (6-1) in the late semifinal — the Burghers dropped a 47-26 loss the Warriors the week after they fell to Greenwich.

“The last time we played them, we had kids missing, we had to scrap our game plan midweek because we had two starters out,” Burghers head coach Mike Perrone said. “That’s the reality of small-school football, but no excuses, they’re definitely a good team. ... We had three or four turnovers — you can’t beat yourself because they’ll capitalize.”

Warrensburg is powered by two outstanding backs, Tim Kelly (1,071 yards, 16 TDs) and Dylan Winchell (936 yards, 15 TDs), both of whom bring great speed to the Burghers’ wing-T attack.

Stillwater, whose lone loss was a 27-19 setback to Greenwich in Week 2, features a pair of standout playmakers in backs C.J. McNeil and Caleb Dyer.

“We played Chatham last week and there’s no better practice than a game,” Perrone said of Warrensburg’s 28-20 win last week. “Hopefully we’re playing our best football late in the season.”

