GLENS FALLS — It's in the back of their minds somewhere, but the new-look Glens Falls football team is not dwelling on its back-to-back sectional semifinal playoff exits the last two seasons.

There is plenty new around the program to take minds off the past. Putt LaMay Memorial Field's artificial turf was refurbished and permanent lights were added, meaning all Friday night home games for Glens Falls for the first time since they left East Field in 2007.

The uniforms are still black and red, but the mascot has changed from Indians to Black Bears, beginning a new tradition for Glens Falls sports.

The players inside of those uniforms? Well, a lot of them are new, as well.

"I think the kids are more resilient than the coaches are," head coach Pat Lilac said of last year's stunning 41-40 overtime loss to Lansingburgh that sent Glens Falls home with an 8-1 record. "Most of them have played two other sports since then.

"And honestly, this is a different group, a different team, and since we had enough turnover, it really feels like a different team," added Lilac, who starts his 24th season at the helm with the Jug Game next Saturday at Hudson Falls.

Several of the standouts who led Glens Falls to a 15-3 record over the last two seasons have moved on, including quarterback Carson Rath (1,519 yards, 20 TD passes), running back Caiden Wilkinson, and linemen Cole Bennett, Jared Hance and Gavin Williams, all of them two-way starters.

The Black Bears return some very good skill players — big receiver Kellen Driscoll is still only a junior, but he's a third-year starter who caught 51 passes for 740 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Senior Skyler Sturdevant returns with experience at running back. Junior Oscar Lilac and senior Dylan Baker return to the slot in Glens Falls' spread offense, though Baker may be the wideout opposite Driscoll. Jordan Baker, Bryce McClenning and Brayden Bennett provide depth.

Junior Brody Holcomb, Rath's backup last year, takes over as Glens Falls' new quarterback.

"The ball looks live coming out of his hand, he's gotten bigger and stronger, and with a year of playing varsity basketball, he's matured a lot from last year," Pat Lilac said.

However, the Black Bears must rebuild their offensive line, as only tackle Jakob Pregent returns from last season's unit, although Matt Bordeaux and Kieran Templeton also saw action. A number of players were battling for spots up front.

Defensively, Glens Falls faces much the same situation. Skill players return, like Driscoll, Calob Duers and Oscar Lilac in the secondary, and Sturdevant at outside linebacker. Dylan Baker moves from linebacker to strong safety, making room for sophomore Ralph Maldonado inside.

"We think we have good skill kids, but we have to find kids who can fill in for Cole Bennett and Jared Hance and some of the guys we lost on that defensive line," Pat Lilac said.

"(The defense) is a little bit undersized, but we're trying to get 11 athletes on the field who can run around and make plays," the coach added. "We'll try to do it with speed and athleticism, but I think we're giving up a little bit of size."

Overall, Glens Falls hopes to mount a challenge to teams like two-time defending Section II champion Ravena and improved Gloversville.

"With this team, we think we have the potential to be pretty good, but with so many new faces on the offensive line, that takes a little while to jell sometimes," Pat Lilac said. "So I'm hoping that the second half of the season we start to find our stride a little bit."