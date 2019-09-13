SCHUYLERVILLE — Noah Girard threw three touchdown passes and ran 68 yards for another score as Glens Falls rolled to a 34-13 football victory over Schuylerville on Friday.
Girard passed to Griffin Woodell twice for touchdowns in the first half. He also found David Barclay with a touchdown pass and Woodell ran 99 yards for a TD as the Indians (2-0) raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead.
Glens Falls strikes first on 14yd TD pass Noah Girard to David Barclay for 6-0 lead #518football pic.twitter.com/kh4WkWpqKV— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) September 13, 2019
Woodell finished with 167 yards on 19 carries.
Schuylerville got on the board in the second half on Jack Dwyer's 39-yard interception return. Owen Sherman later second a second touchdown for the Black Horses.
Check back later for a photo gallery and a full story.
