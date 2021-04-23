Girard, Hirsch power Glens Falls past Hudson

HUDSON — Noah Girard passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Glens Falls past Hudson 49-14 in Class B football action Friday night.

The Indians improved to 4-0 with the victory, and await a matchup for next weekend, the final one of the Fall II season.

Girard connected with Aiden Hirsch on scoring passes of 21, 33 and 65 yards, and added a forward flip to Jackson Brand that Brand turned into a 22-yard touchdown.

Girard, a senior, also scored on runs of 2 and 16 yards. Aalijah Sampson capped the Indians' scoring with a touchdown from 4 yards out for a 49-0 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Bluehawks (4-2) got rushing and passing touchdowns from Caleb Romano in the fourth quarter.

Glens Falls 49, Hudson 14 Glens Falls (4-0);21;14;7;7 — 49 Hudson (4-2);0;0;0;14 — 14 First quarter GF — Hirsch 21 pass from Girard (Guillet kick), 10:37 GF — Hirsch 33 pass from Girard (Guillet kick), 7:09 GF — Girard 2 run (Guillet kick), 3:13 Second quarter GF — Hirsch 65 pass from Girard (Guillet kick), 6:57 GF — Girard 16 run (Guillet kick), 2:12 Third quarter GF — Brand 22 pass from Girard (Guillet kick), 10:00 Fourth quarter GF — Sampson 4 run (Guillet kick), 11:46 H — Moore 47 pass from Romano (Moore kick), 7:19 H — Romano 1 run (Moore kick), :41

