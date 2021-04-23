 Skip to main content
Girard, Hirsch power Glens Falls past Hudson
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Girard, Hirsch power Glens Falls past Hudson

Football: Queensbury at Troy

Queensbury running back Jason Rodriguez plows through Troy defense during a football game Friday in Troy.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

HUDSON — Noah Girard passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Glens Falls past Hudson 49-14 in Class B football action Friday night.

The Indians improved to 4-0 with the victory, and await a matchup for next weekend, the final one of the Fall II season.

Girard connected with Aiden Hirsch on scoring passes of 21, 33 and 65 yards, and added a forward flip to Jackson Brand that Brand turned into a 22-yard touchdown.

Girard, a senior, also scored on runs of 2 and 16 yards. Aalijah Sampson capped the Indians' scoring with a touchdown from 4 yards out for a 49-0 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Bluehawks (4-2) got rushing and passing touchdowns from Caleb Romano in the fourth quarter.

+2 
Noah Girard, Glens Falls

Girard
+2 
Aiden Hirsch, Glens Falls

Hirsch
Tags

