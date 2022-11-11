Friday's Playoff Scoreboard (complete)

Friday's scores:
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
CBA 21, Shenendehowa 0
Class C Final
Warrensburg-Lake George 20, Schuylerville 7
The schedule for Section II teams involved in sectional and state postseason play this week.
Friday's scores:
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
CBA 21, Shenendehowa 0
Class C Final
Warrensburg-Lake George 20, Schuylerville 7
The schedule for Section II teams involved in sectional and state postseason play this week.
Warrensburg-Lake George and Schuylerville meet for the Section II Class C football championship on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh.
Landon Olden rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to lead Warrensburg-Lake George past Stillwater 48-0 in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.
Lansingburgh stopped Glens Falls on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime and upset the Indians 41-40 on Saturday in a Class B football semifinal.
Luke Sherman's TD and Connor Battle's extra-point kick lifted Schuylerville to a 14-13 overtime win over Fonda in a Class C football semifinal.
Evan Day and Brice Burr each rushed for three touchdowns to power Cambridge-Salem to a 52-6 Class D semifinal win over Canajoharie-Fort Plain.
Matt Radley rushed for three touchdowns and Tyler Kneller added two more as Chatham pulled away for a 43-21 Class D semifinal victory over Greenwich in the Section II Football Tournament.
The 2022 team-by-team high school football schedules and results for the Glens Falls area.
Undefeated Glens Falls and Warrensburg-Lake George will host Section II football semifinals on Saturday.
South Glens Falls came up short in a 21-20 crossover football game loss to Scotia on Thursday night.
Granville-Whitehall closed out its first season as a merged football team Thursday, coming up short in a 21-20 crossover loss at Johnstown.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.