 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Friday's Playoff Scoreboard (complete)

  • 0

Friday's scores:

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

CBA 21, Shenendehowa 0

Class C Final

Warrensburg-Lake George 20, Schuylerville 7

0 Comments
0
0
3
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News