Friday's football playoff schedule

FOOTBALL
State Quarterfinals
Class AA
CBA vs. Pittsford at Guilderland, 7 p.m.
Class A
Niskayuna vs. Canandaigua at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Class C
Warrensburg-Lake George vs. Gouverneur at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
The 2022 team-by-team high school football schedules and results for the Glens Falls area.
The Cambridge-Salem football team captured its first Section II title since 2018 with a 36-21 win over Chatham for the Class D championship.
The Warrensburg-Lake George football team captured its first Section II title as a combined program, beating Schuylerville 20-7 in Class C.
Photos from Friday's Class C football championship game between Warrensburg-Lake George and Schuylerville.
The Cambridge-Salem football team faces Chatham in a battle of state-ranked teams in Saturday's Section II Class D championship game.
Landon Olden rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to lead Warrensburg-Lake George past Stillwater 48-0 in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.
