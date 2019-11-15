{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

State Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinal

Shenendehowa 41, Pine Bush 7

Class B Quarterfinal

Schuylerville 28, Potsdam 8

Class C Quarterfinal

Gouverneur 10, Stillwater 2

