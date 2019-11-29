{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

State Championships

Class D Final

Clymer-Sherman-Panama 47, Moriah 6

Class A Final

Cornwall 30, Carthage 27

Class C Final

Susquehanna Valley 22, Gouverneur 0

