CLASS AA
Ballston Spa (4-1, 4-2) at South Glens Falls (1-4, 2-4), 7 p.m.
Ballston Spa: The Scotties are enjoying an outstanding season under first-year coach Jason Ohnsman. They have been solid since a season-opening 10-6 loss to Queensbury, pulling off a 9-7 victory over defending Section II champ Burnt Hills in Week 4, and losing to Class AA kingpin Shaker 21-7 the week after that. They are led on offense by QB Keegan Zoller and a solid collection of running backs.
South High: The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-14 loss to Queensbury, getting a pair of touchdowns and 163 rushing yards from Josh Ahrens, though most of that came on a pair of 70-yard runs. However, South High did not gain much else on offense. The Bulldogs' defense did gum up the Spartans at times, but were no match for the division leaders.
Fast fact: Ballston Spa leads the all-time series 22-16-1, including six-man football from 1942-52. Last year, the Scotties won 34-7 in their first meeting since 2003.
CLASS C
Greenwich (3-1, 5-1) at
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (2-2, 3-3), 7 p.m.
Greenwich: The Witches can improve their sectional seeding with a win. Greenwich cruised to a 41-6 victory over Corinth-Fort Edward last week behind four touchdowns from Luke Pemrick, two rushing and two receiving, giving him 11 TDs for the season. QB Jesse Kuzmich has passed for 695 yards and 11 TDs, with Pemrick catching five of them.
LG/H-L: The WarEagles need a win to improve their chances of making sectionals, which could give Class C North four of the eight playoff spots. LG/H-L won for the third time in four weeks, earning a 17-6 victory over Hoosic Valley last week. The Clarke brothers, QB Cole and receiver Shane, connected six times for 125 yards and a touchdown, and Sean Butkowski recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for another score.
Fast fact: Greenwich holds a 19-10 lead in their all-time series, with the WarEagles winning last year, 27-6 to snap a five-game losing skid against the Witches.
NON-LEAGUE
Mohonasen (1-5) at Schuylerville (5-1), 7 p.m.
Mohonasen: The Warriors have struggled since opening the season with a lopsided win over South Glens Falls. Last week, they gave up a late field goal to suffer a 17-14 loss to Gloversville. Alex Gannon has scored eight TDs and QB Alek Britten has passed for 927 yards and eight scores this season.
Schuylerville: The Black Horses, already locked in as the No. 2 seed in Class B North, complete their regular season with a non-league contest. Four players scored touchdowns in last week's 27-19 win at Cobleskill, including a blocked punt return by Sam McGarrahan. Jacob Vanderhoof leads the team with 610 yards and 12 TDs on the ground.
Fast fact: This is the first meeting of these teams in football.
Warrensburg (5-1) at Coxsackie-Athens (2-4), 7 p.m.
Warrensburg: The Burghers toughed out an 8-7 victory over Chatham last week to wrap up the top seed in Class D. Jesse Griffin, who scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, leads Warrensburg with 665 rushing yards. Dylan Winchell is right behind with 602 yards, and both have scored eight TDs.
Coxsackie-Athens: The Indians, coming off a bye week with a forfeit over Rensselaer, notched their only on-field win in Week 3 with a 56-6 rout of Cairo-Durham/Catskill. QB Brandon Wolpert accounted for 191 yards of total offense and three TDs, and Tim Simmons scored four times in the win.
Fast fact: This is the first meeting of these teams in football. The schools are about an hour and a half apart, but are a short distance from I-87.
Corinth-Fort Edward (3-3) at Chatham (4-2), 7 p.m.
C-FE: The Warhawks struggled in a loss at Greenwich, snapping their two-game winning streak. Will Denton and Brody and Ashton Sullivan handled most of the carries in the game.
Chatham: The Panthers were held to seven points and 55 rushing yards on 27 carries by the Warrensburg defense last week. Thomas VanTassel scored Chatham's only touchdown on a pass from Casey Sitzer, who finished with 123 yards on 10-for-21 passing.
Fast fact: Fort Edward has never faced Chatham, but Corinth went 2-4 against the Panthers all-time, last meeting in 2015.
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs (1-4, 1-5) at
Schenectady (2-3, 3-3), 6 p.m.
Saratoga: The Blue Streaks have lost five consecutive games after winning their opener over Niskayuna — the latest a 56-14 loss to Guilderland. Sean Hudson ran for a TD and passed for another for Saratoga's scores last week.
Schenectady: The Patriots are powered by QB Seven Terry, who has passed for 1,000 yards and nine TDs, and ace receiver Jeramiah Davis, while Chris Davis leads the team in rushing.
Fast fact: Saratoga leads the all-time series 13-1, with Schenectady winning their first meeting in 1988. Before that, the Blue Streaks went 0-4 against Mont Pleasant and 1-1-1 against Linton.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
AuSable Valley (3-3, 3-3) at Ticonderoga (1-5, 1-5), 7 p.m.
AuSable Valley: The Patriots dropped a 44-15 loss to Moriah last week, surrendering 350 rushing yards to the Vikings. Luis Perez scored on a 62-yard pass from Eli Douglas on AuSable Valley's first play from scrimmage, and Evan Snow added a rushing TD. Two weeks ago, Nate Doner rushed for 229 yards and 2 TDs in the Patriots' 30-7 victory over Peru.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels are coming off their fifth straight loss, again struggling to score in a 27-6 loss at Plattsburgh on Saturday. Terrence Benedict passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted four times.
Fast fact: Ticonderoga dropped a 26-25 decision to AuSable Valley last season, the Sentinels' first loss to the Patriots since 2006.
— Pete Tobey
