NON-LEAGUE
Queensbury (3-0) at Saratoga Springs (1-2), 7 p.m.
Queensbury: The Spartans are coming off a 56-13 rout of Scotia in which Jason Rodriguez, Joe Slattery and Sean Collins each scored twice. Rodriguez leads Queensbury with 482 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Saratoga: After a season-opening win at Niskayuna, the Blue Streaks have struggled in lopsided losses to Bethlehem and Shaker. Last week, Saratoga got a pair of TD passes from Jake Williams, who has thrown for 317 yards and four TDs this season.
Fast fact: Saratoga leads the all-time series 7-2-1, with Queensbury's last win coming in 1978. The teams last met in 2007, a 34-12 Streaks victory when Queensbury was playing in Class AA. The Spartans scored the program's 10,000th point in last week's game, according to Queensbury sports historian Tim Jones.
Helderberg Valley (0-3) vs.
Corinth-Fort Edward (1-2) at Fort Edward, 7 p.m.
Helderberg Valley: Helderberg Valley, the merger of Duanesburg and Berne-Knox, has played all three Class D opponents in the first three weeks, losing all three by a combined score of 169-13.
Corinth-Fort Edward: After stunning Hoosick Falls in their opener, the Warhawks have been shut out in each of the last two games, by Whitehall and Warrensburg. Quarterback Brody Sullivan rushed for a team-high 81 yards in last week's loss to Warrensburg.
Fast fact: Corinth has never faced Helderberg Valley, but Fort Edward lost twice to the team, in 2016 and 2017. Fort Edward is hosting this Homecoming game under portable generator lights.
CLASS A
South Glens Falls (0-2, 1-2)
at Gloversville (0-2, 0-3), 7 p.m.
South High: The Bulldogs followed a 26-0 win over Broadalbin-Perth with a 26-0 loss to Burnt Hills, in which they played tough defense and held the perennial powerhouse Spartans to a 9-0 lead at halftime. South High managed only 85 total yards on offense in last week's loss.
Gloversville: Gloversville has allowed 42 or more points in each of its first three games, including a 42-7 loss to Class B Glens Falls last week. The team's first-year head coach is Jim Robare, a Gloversville native, longtime assistant and a former baseball player locally for the Adirondack Lumberjacks in the 1990s.
Fast fact: Gloversville leads the series 34-11, with South High winning their last four meetings, including a 49-0 victory last year.
CLASS B
Hudson Falls (1-0, 1-2) at Schuylerville (2-1, 2-1), 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls: The Tigers rallied for a 32-22 victory over Johnstown on Saturday, as Arek Hall scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation — on a run and an interception return. Hudson Falls had jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead behind QB Riley Maddison, who rushed for 54 yards and two scores and passed for 131 yards.
Schuylerville: The Black Horses rolled to a 42-7 victory at Broadalbin-Perth last week, as Jacob Vanderhoof rushed for 145 yards and four TDs to lead a 423-yard offensive output. Vanderhoof and Owen Sherman, who added 116 yards and another touchdown, have been splitting time at quarterback.
Fast fact: Schuylerville is 8-1 all-time against Hudson Falls, with the Tigers' only win coming in their first meeting, 32-15 in 2010.
CLASS C
Stillwater (3-0) at
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (1-2), 7 p.m.
Stillwater: The Warriors are off to a strong start as a top contender in Class C this season. They have been led by QB James Galarneau, who has rushed for 346 yards and five TDs and passed for four more scores, and Mason Seymour, who has rushed for 428 yards and seven TDs. Seymour scored four times in a 160-yard effort in last week's 48-14 win over Canajoharie-Fort Plain.
LG/H-L: The WarEagles are coming off a 20-14 overtime victory over Class D Chatham last week, in which QB Cole Clarke scored on a 3-yard run. That followed Cameron Duers' fumble recovery that snuffed out Chatham's first scoring opportunity in OT. Clarke has passed for 334 yards and two scores this season.
Fast fact: Lake George leads the all-time series 16-5, but Stillwater won their most recent meetings in 2014 and 2017. Lake George last won in 2010.
— Pete Tobey
