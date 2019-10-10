CLASS A
Queensbury (4-0, 5-0)
at South Glens Falls (1-3, 2-3), 7 p.m.
Queensbury: The Spartans appear to have reloaded this season, with Jason Rodriguez rushing for 843 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the team this season. Queensbury, currently ranked 15th in the state in Class A, has won 14 of its last 15 games overall and is coming off a 52-15 rout of Gloversville in which the Spartans rolled up 469 total yards, with Rodriguez rushing for 196 yards and four TDs in the first half alone.
South High: First-year Bulldogs head coach Matt Howard is a former Queensbury standout coaching against his alma mater for the first time at the varsity level. South High is coming off a 40-22 loss at Scotia. Josh Ahrens has four TDs this season and Joe Johnson leads the team with 271 rushing yards and three scores. South High’s defense is tough — both of its wins were shutouts and the Bulldogs gave Burnt Hills problems in their game.
Fast fact: Queensbury leads the all-time series 36-19, winning the last 11 meetings in a row, and 23 of the last 24 meetings. South High last beat the Spartans in 2007. The Spartans have won nine straight road games to match a school record, and are 24-3 in road games since 2013.
CLASS B
Broadalbin-Perth (2-1, 3-2)
at Glens Falls (3-0, 5-0), 7 p.m.
B-P: The Patriots are led by quarterback Dante Calderone, who has passed for 436 yards and seven TDs, including three scoring passes in last week’s 40-6 win over Hudson Falls. Alex DiCaterino and Ivan Roberts lead the rushing attack.
Glens Falls: The Indians, still ranked No. 1 in the state, have won 12 straight games since last season. They are averaging 48.4 points per game this season and allowing 11.2, with their starters playing half-games after building big leads in the first half — like last week’s 36-0 first-quarter lead over Johnstown. Noah Girard has completed 71 percent of his passes for 624 yards and 14 TDs, and Griffin Woodell has scored 14 TDs.
Fast fact: Glens Falls holds a 5-2 lead over B-P, winning their last four meetings.
Schuylerville (4-1) at Cobleskill (3-2), 7 p.m.
Schuylerville: The Black Horses have cruised in three games since their Week 2 loss to Glens Falls, outscoring their opponents 125-7, including back-to-back shutouts of Hudson Falls and Lansingburgh. Entering this Class B non-division game, Jacob Vanderhoof has rushed for 571 yards and 11 scores.
Cobleskill: The Bulldogs have a dynamic offense led by tailback Hunter Edwards, who has scored eight TDs, and QB Landon Moore, who has thrown for nearly 600 yards and eight more TDs. However, they are coming off a 42-13 non-league loss to Class A La Salle.
Fast fact: Schuylerville leads the all-time series 12-6, but Cobleskill won 36-30 in last year’s Class B semifinals.
CLASS C
Hoosic Valley (0-3, 0-5)
at Lake George/H-Luzerne (1-2, 2-3), 7 p.m.
Hoosic Valley: The Indians have been outscored 123-19 in their last three games, including last week’s 44-6 loss to Granville.
LG/H-L: The WarEagles earned a 13-0 victory over Hoosick Falls last week, getting 227 passing yards from QB Cole Clarke, who connected with brother Shane for a pair of TDs. LG/H-L’s defense held the Panthers to 122 total yards in the shutout. Cole Clarke has passed for 667 yards and seven TDs, with Shane Clarke catching 20 passes for 447 yards and six of those scores.
Fast fact: Lake George holds a 3-2 edge over Hoosic Valley, but the Indians won their most recent meetings in 2015 and ‘16.
Hoosick Falls (0-3, 1-4)
at Granville (2-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.
Hoosick Falls: The Panthers have uncharacteristically struggled this season and low turnout numbers have hurt this usually strong program. Max Kipp, who returned to running back after opening the season at QB, leads the team with 426 rushing yards and five TDs.
Granville: The Golden Horde came back from a bye week and thumped Hoosic Valley last week. They return to Sam Eppolito Field for their annual game under portable lights looking for their first win over Hoosick Falls in 19 years. Dayton Holcomb leads Granville’s double-wing offense with 584 yards and six TDs.
Fast fact: Granville last beat Hoosick Falls in 2000. The Panthers own a 29-10-1 lead in the all-time series, including 15 straight wins over Granville.
NON-LEAGUE
Corinth-Fort Edward (3-2)
at Greenwich (4-1), 7 p.m.
C-FE: The Warhawks got to experience a pair of lopsided wins against Helderberg Valley and Cohoes the last two weeks, but they return to reality against Greenwich. C-FE got four TD passes from QB Brody Sullivan in its 57-30 win over Cohoes last week, with Gabe Allen scoring three times. Allen leads the team with 52 points, including eight TDs.
Greenwich: The Witches shut out Mechanicville 14-0 last week, including a fourth-quarter goal-line stand to seal the deal. Sophomore QB Jesse Kuzmich has completed 60 percent of his passes for 559 yards and nine TDs this season. The line, which starts three sophomores, has jelled and is beginning to push teams around. Chris Albrecht leads Greenwich with 373 rushing yards and 52 points.
Fast fact: Greenwich held a 14-13-4 edge over Fort Edward, last meeting in 2013, and a 23-7 lead all-time over Corinth. The Witches’ only on-field win last year was a 51-6 rout of Corinth.
CLASS AA
Guilderland (3-2, 3-2)
at Saratoga Springs (1-3, 1-4), 7 p.m.
Guilderland: The Dutchmen dropped a 35-13 loss to Shenendehowa last week in a showdown for a share of second place. Guilderland, led by running back Vincent Lia and QB Logan Broomhall, is in the thick of the race for one of the four playoff spots in Class AA.
Saratoga: The Blue Streaks came up just short in a 20-19 loss to CBA last week. They made a quarterback switch to junior Sean Hudson, who rushed for 90 yards and threw a pair of fourth-quarter scoring passes to pull Saratoga close at the end.
Fast fact: Saratoga leads the all-time series 28-6, including wins in the last two seasons. Guilderland last beat the Streaks in 2016.
— Pete Tobey
