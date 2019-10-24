CLASS B QUARTERFINALS
Hudson Falls (2-5) at Schalmont (5-2), 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls: The Tigers are coming off a 42-14 loss to rival Glens Falls in the Jug Game, but Arek Hall rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. They were shut out for their first eight possessions, but got second-half TDs from Riley Maddison and Hall. Similar to last week, Hudson Falls will have to find ways to slow Schalmont down and keep the Sabres behind schedule.
Schalmont: The Sabres scored an upset over favored Holy Trinity last week, dominated the Pride on the ground in a 35-22 victory. Schalmont jumped out to leads of 13-0 after one quarter and 27-7 at halftime. Ben Burchhardt rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and QB Jake Sanford added 165 yards and two more scores. For the season, Burchhardt has rushed for 703 yards and Sanford has 643 yards on the ground and 584 through the air, with five TD passes. The Sabres have won three straight games.
Fast fact: Schalmont leads the all-time series 8-4, winning the last seven meetings in a row. The Tigers' last win over the Sabres came in 2007. They last met in the 2015 Class B quarterfinals, a 48-14 Schalmont win.
Cobleskill (4-3) at Schuylerville (6-1), 7 p.m.
Cobleskill: The Bulldogs bounced back from a 27-19 loss to Schuylerville two weeks ago by rolling past Hudson 32-6, but fell to the third seed in Class B Reinfurt on a tiebreaker. They are powered by senior running back Hunter Edwards, who rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown against Hudson and 131 yards and a score against Schuylerville. For the season, Edwards has 1,145 yards and 11 TDs on the ground, and QB Landen Moore has passed for nearly 800 yards and 10 scores.
Schuylerville: The Black Horses are coming off a 41-13 victory over Class A Mohonasen, in which Jack Dwyer rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Ryan Dow added three rushing TDs. Leading rusher Jacob Vanderhoof (610 yards, 12 TDs) did not play last week. Against Cobleskill, Dwyer, Vanderhoof and Kyle Burnham scored rushing TDs, and Sam McGarrahan returned a blocked punt for another, the latter giving the Horses a 21-6 second-quarter lead.
Fast fact: Schuylerville leads the all-time series 13-6, but Cobleskill won their Class B semifinal matchup last year, 36-30.
CLASS C QUARTERFINAL
Granville (5-2) at Stillwater (7-0), 7 p.m.
Granville: The Golden Horde lost a coin flip for the seventh seed in the Class C playoffs, so they got the unenviable task of playing at powerful Stillwater. Granville, making its first sectional appearance in 10 years, has some power of its own — a ground-pounding double-wing offense that is led by Dayton Holcomb (973 yards, 10 TDs) and Ben Chilkott (598 yards, 3 TDs) and fullback Logan Beebe. They gave Cambridge-Salem a run in a 43-24 loss last week. This is Granville's best record since 2013.
Stillwater: The Warriors, who are coached by former Fort Edward standout Ian Godfrey, completed their first undefeated regular season since 1999 with a thorough 45-7 trouncing of previously unbeaten Fonda last week. They are led on offense by QB James Galarneau and running back Mason Seymour. Seymour has rushed for 892 yards and 16 TDs, while Galarneau has run for 995 yards and 12 TDs, and passed for 482 yards and eight scores.
Fast fact: Stillwater leads the series 14-10-1, including wins in their last four meetings. Granville last beat the Warriors in 2012, 16-14. This is the teams' first playoff meeting.
CROSSOVER GAMES
Corinth-Fort Edward (3-4) at
Ticonderoga (1-6), 7 p.m.
C-FE: The Warhawks are coming off a 40-14 loss at Chatham last week, but have had some success this season. Their pass defense will be tested by Ticonderoga, but they have been able to score points — 42 against Helderberg Valley and 57 against Cohoes. QB Brody Sullivan leads the team with 674 yards total offense and has been responsible for nine TDs.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels, which have lost six straight games, have struggled at times defensively and running the ball this season. They have been outscored by an average of 30-9, allowed 40 or more points four times, and are coming off a 40-6 loss to AuSable Valley. Terrence Benedict has passed for 1,069 yards and seven TDs this season, with brother Monty Benedict catching 30 passes.
Fast fact: Ticonderoga played in the old Northern Conference with Corinth and Fort Edward from 1967-70. Fort Edward leads the Sentinels 8-3 all-time, last meeting in back-to-back Class D state quarterfinals in 2006-07, both won by Ti. The Sentinels are 5-1 all-time against Corinth, last meeting in 2016, a 34-12 Ticonderoga win.
Moriah (4-3) at Whitehall (4-3), 7 p.m.
Moriah: The Vikings held off Beekmantown for a 26-14 victory last week, getting 253 yards and three TDs on the ground from workhorse Maddox Blaise, who has rushed for 1,364 yards this season. Braden Swan reeled in a 34-yard scoring pass from Todd Malbon for Moriah's other score.
Whitehall: The Railroaders have been dealing with injuries again this season, making their already-thin roster even slimmer. Fullback Brendan Covey continues to be Whitehall's workhorse, rushing for 645 yards and seven TDs this season.
Fast fact: Whitehall used to play Mineville and Port Henry — the schools that merged to form Moriah in the 1960s — back in the 1930s, '40s and '50s.
CLASS AA REGULAR SEASON
Shenendehowa (5-1, 6-1) at
Saratoga Springs (1-5, 1-6), 7 p.m.
Shen: The Plainsmen are already locked in as the second seed in the four-team Class AA playoffs, with their only loss coming in Week 2 against Shaker, 28-14. Last week, Billy Beach rushed for 152 yards and three TDs in a 33-6 non-league win at Averill Park. For the season, Beach has rushed for 904 yards and scored 19 overall TDs.
Saratoga: The Blue Streaks have lost six in a row since their 28-12 opening-night victory over Niskayuna. They jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Schenectady last week, but the Patriots roared back for a 48-27 victory.
Fast fact: Shen leads the all-time series 28-18, including a split last year — the Plainsmen won their regular-season matchup 35-7, but Saratoga won the rematch in the semifinals one week later, 34-26.
— Pete Tobey
