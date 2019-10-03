CLASS A
South Glens Falls (1-2, 2-2) at Scotia (1-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.
South High: The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-0 shutout of Gloversville, in which Isaiah Cuva scored a rushing touchdown and Trey Marcil returned an interception for another, both in the fourth quarter. South High rushed for 304 yards in the game, led by Joe Johnson's 88 yards on 15 carries.
Scotia: The Tartans held on for a 13-12 victory over Mohonasen last week, surviving a last-minute touchdown when the tying extra-point attempt was missed.
Fast fact: Scotia leads the series 19-16, including a 20-14 overtime victory last year. South High had won three straight against the Tartans before that, and the Bulldogs are 9-2 against Scotia since 2006.
CLASS B
Glens Falls (2-0, 4-0) at Johnstown (1-3, 1-3), 7 p.m.
Glens Falls: The Indians, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, rolled to their fourth straight victory — and 11th in a row dating back to last season — as Griffin Woodell scored five TDs in the first half of a 49-16 win over Hudson. Woodell leads the area with 13 TDs and 80 points this season.
Johnstown: The Sir Bills scored their only touchdown against Broadalbin-Perth last week on a 93-yard pass from Caden Mureness to Dawson Sanges. Johnstown's lone win this season came against winless Lansingburgh in Week 2.
Fast fact: Glens Falls leads the all-time series 26-16-1, with five straight wins over Johnstown since the Sir Bills' last win in 2013.
Hudson Falls (1-1, 1-3) at
Broadalbin-Perth (1-1, 2-2), 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls: The Tigers dropped a 41-0 decision at Schuylerville last week as they were held to 150 yards total offense in the game. They hope to bounce back with a big game on the road.
B-P: The Patriots got 222 yards and two TDs on the ground from Ivan Roberts in their 40-7 victory over Johnstown last week. Dante Calderone added a touchdown of his own and a pair of scoring passes.
Fast fact: Hudson Falls holds a 12-7 lead over B-P in their all-time series, including a wild 33-26 victory last season. The Patriots last beat the Tigers in 2016.
Schuylerville (3-1, 3-1) at Lansingburgh (0-2, 0-4), 7 p.m.
Schuylerville: The Black Horses wrap up their Class B North schedule with a road game at struggling Lansingburgh. Jacob Vanderhoof has scored 10 TDs, eight in his last two games, and rushed for 440 yards to lead the team.
Lansingburgh: The Knights have struggled putting points on the board this season, scoring only 26 points in four games.
Fast fact: Schuylerville won both previous meetings with Lansingburgh, most recently a 54-14 win in 2015.
CLASS C
Mechanicville (2-2) at Greenwich (3-1), 7 p.m.
Mechanicville: The Red Raiders rebounded from a tough loss to Fonda with a 17-7 victory over Lansingburgh last week.
Greenwich: The Witches have won three straight since an opening loss to Cambridge-Salem. They are coming off a 38-6 win over Hoosic Valley, in which QB Jesse Kuzmich passed for three TDs and returned an interception for another.
Fast fact: Mechanicville holds a 17-12-4 lead in their all-time series, with the Red Raiders winning 6-0 last year to snap a four-game losing streak to Greenwich.
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (0-2, 1-3)
at Hoosick Falls (0-2, 1-3), 7 p.m.
LG/H-L: The WarEagles are 1-3, but have played well in losses to Cambridge-Salem and Stillwater, and pulled out an overtime win over Chatham on Sept. 20. QB Cole Clarke has passed for 440 yards and five TDs, and rushed for five more. Brother Shane Clarke has caught four scoring passes.
Hoosick Falls: The Panthers returned Max Kipp to his natural position at running back and installed freshman Jake Sparks at QB to help open up their offense. Kipp rushed for 172 yards and a TD in last week's 55-12 loss at Cambridge-Salem, and Sparks threw a scoring pass to Alex Bushee.
Fast fact: Hoosick Falls won twice last year, including an 18-6 playoff victory, to take a 13-6 all-time lead over Lake George. The WarEagles won 22-19 in 2016.
CLASS D
Whitehall (1-1, 3-1) at Chatham (1-0, 3-1), 7 p.m.
Whitehall: The Railroaders lost 30-13 to Warrensburg last week, despite getting 86 yards and a TD from fullback Brendan Covey and another score from David Austin. Brandon Bakerian returned to action at quarterback after missing most of the first three weeks with a hamstring injury.
Chatham: The Panthers rebounded from an OT loss to Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne with a 39-20 win at Canajoharie-Fort Plain last week. Quinten Kastner rushed for 94 yards and two TDs, and Thomas Van Tassel and Jayshawn Williams caught scoring passes from Casey Sitzer.
Fast fact: This is the first-ever meeting of these longtime Section II programs, which are separated by just over 100 miles — and more than two hours by bus.
NON-LEAGUE
Cohoes (0-4) vs. Corinth-Fort Edward (2-2)
at Corinth, 7 p.m.
Cohoes: The Tigers are coming off a 48-22 loss to Tamarac, giving them 35 points for the season in four losses.
C-FE: The Warhawks rolled to a 42-6 rout of Helderberg Valley last week, getting a combined 217 yards and three TDs rushing from Gabe Allen and Ashton Sullivan. Robby Benson and Brody Sullivan also scored for C-FE.
Fast fact: Another first-time meeting, but only for Corinth. Fort Edward is 2-0 against Cohoes, including a 48-37 victory last season. Both C-FE and Cohoes are playing independent schedules this year.
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs (1-2, 1-3) at CBA (2-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.
Saratoga: The Blue Streaks are coming off a 43-21 loss to Class A power Queensbury, in which QB Jake Williams passed for 142 yards and ran for two TDs and James Capone added 84 yards and another score on the ground.
CBA: The Brothers followed a 19-13 win over Class A Troy with a 33-6 loss to Bethlehem last week. Colby Dodson scored CBA's only points on a fourth-quarter pass from Fred Smith. Mike Barber leads the Brothers with 400 rushing yards and six TDs.
Fast fact: Saratoga holds a 9-6-1 series lead, including a 27-8 win last year. CBA last beat the Streaks in 2016.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Saranac (2-2, 2-2) at Ticonderoga (1-3, 1-3), 7 p.m.
Saranac: The Chiefs are coming off a 25-8 loss to AuSable Valley, in which Hunter Devins gave Saranac its only lead, 8-6 on a short run in the first quarter. Devins and Addison Kelting combined for 124 rushing yards in the loss.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels dropped a 42-20 loss at Saranac Lake on Saturday, surrendering 324 total yards, including 264 through the air, to the Red Storm. Terrence Benedict passed for 150 yards and two TDs and Connor Yaw returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score for Ticonderoga.
Fast fact: Saranac beat Ti 34-14 last year on its way to winning the Section VII Class C championship.
— Pete Tobey
