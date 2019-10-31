SECTION VII CLASS D CHAMPIONSHIP
Ticonderoga (1-7) vs. Moriah (5-3)
at Plattsburgh High School, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels are coming off a 40-0 non-league loss to Corinth-Fort Edward last week, in which they were held to 155 total yards. Terrence Benedict has passed for 1,091 yards and seven touchdowns this season. In their last meeting with Moriah, the Sentinels fell 42-6 in Week 3, as Maddox Blaise rushed for 175 yards and two TDs, and Braden Swan added scores on a reception and a 100-yard interception return.
Moriah: The Vikings rallied from an 0-2 start to the season and have played most of the season without starting QB Jeff Strieble. Thus, Moriah has relied heavily on Blaise and Swan for offense. Blaise has rushed for 1,471 yards this season. Swan had a four-TD game (2 rushing, 2 receiving) against Beekmantown two weeks ago. Last week, the Vikings topped Whitehall 24-12, with Blaise and Swan each scoring twice.
Fast fact: The teams meet annually as the only two Class D teams in Section VII, and they are tied 7-7 in their playoff meetings since 2005. Ti leads 19-14 all-time since 2001.
CROSSOVER GAME
Corinth-Fort Edward (4-4) at
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (3-5), 6 p.m.
C-FE: The Warhawks could wrap up a winning season in their first year as a merged program. They bounced back from losses to Greenwich and Chatham by rolling past Ticonderoga last week. Gabe Allen leads the team with 450 rushing yards and 10 TDs overall, including 108 yards and a touchdown at Ti. Colby Phillips, who had switched to center after two years as Fort Edward's starting quarterback, moved back to QB last week. Brody Sullivan has added 442 rushing yards and six TDs for C-FE.
LG/H-L: The WarEagles struggled to move the ball in a 74-6 crossover loss at Warrensburg on Saturday, managing 110 yards and scoring only on a pass from Cole Clarke to Ryan Becker early in the game. Clarke has passed for 958 yards and nine TDs, and added 361 yards and five TDs on the ground.
Fast fact: Lake George is 12-6 all-time against Fort Edward and 14-10 all-time against Corinth. The WarEagles are also 3-0 in their War Canoe Trophy games since 2016. The War Canoe was pulled out of storage when the old Corinth vs. Hadley-Luzerne football rivalry — gone since the early 1980s — was renewed in the form of the LG/H-L team merger.
— Pete Tobey
