CLASS A
Queensbury (2-0, 2-0) at Scotia (0-1, 1-1), 7 p.m.
Queensbury: The Spartans, who often employ a dozen ballcarriers in a single game, went with the hot running back in Saturday's 43-21 win over Mohonasen. Jason Rodriguez tied Liam O'Mara's 11-month-old school record with six touchdowns and rushed for a near-record 276 yards. Queensbury is ranked 20th in the state in Class A this week.
Scotia: The Tartans followed up a 34-7 win over Hudson Falls with a 55-12 loss to Burnt Hills last week. Quarterback David Fresoni passed for 176 yards and two TDs on 11 completions in the first half, but was held to 20 yards in the second.
Fast fact: The all-time series is tied 17-17-1, but Queensbury has won their last 13 meetings in a row, last losing to Scotia in 2000.
Burnt Hills (2-0, 2-0) at
South Glens Falls (0-1, 1-1), 7 p.m.
Burnt Hills: The Spartans cruised past Scotia last week by jumping out to a 28-0 lead and leading 41-12 at the half. Caiden LaPietro — younger brother of former QB Darien LaPietro — rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries, and Diamonte Sanderson added another 116 yards and a score.
South High: A week after a lopsided loss at Mohonasen, the Bulldogs shut out Class B Broadalbin-Perth 26-0 in a non-league game. South High had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Josh Ahrens (132) and Joe Johnson (121), with Johnson scoring twice and Ahrens once.
Fast fact: Burnt Hills leads the series 16-1, with South High's only win over the Spartans coming in 1992, their second meeting. Burnt Hills won 44-0 last year.
CLASS B
Schuylerville (1-1, 1-1) at
Broadalbin-Perth (0-0, 1-1), 7 p.m.
Schuylerville: The Black Horses trailed Glens Falls 34-0 in the fourth quarter a week ago before scoring a pair of late touchdowns in a 34-13 loss. Jack Dwyer returned an interception for a score and Owen Sherman ran for another. Schuylerville plans to use both Sherman and Jacob Vanderhoof at quarterback, but Vanderhoof also performed well in the slot.
B-P: The Patriots, 27-8 winners over Ravena in their opener, were held to a net gain of 37 yards on offense in last week's shutout loss at South Glens Falls.
Fast fact: Schuylerville leads the series 9-6 and has won the last five meetings in a row. B-P last beat the Black Horses in 2013.
CLASS C
Greenwich (1-1, 1-1)
at Hoosick Falls (0-0, 1-1), 7 p.m.
Greenwich: The Witches used a strong first half to record a 34-12 victory over Granville last week, getting a pair of TD passes and a scoring run from Jesse Kuzmich. Chris Albrecht and Luke Pemrick each ran for two scores for Greenwich.
Hoosick Falls: The Panthers bounced back from an opening loss to Corinth-Fort Edward by rolling to a 34-20 win at Cairo-Durham/Catskill on Saturday. Max Kipp and Liam McGarvin each scored a pair of TDs for Hoosick Falls.
Fast fact: Greenwich leads the series 29-27-2. The teams traded 34-0 victories in their last two meetings, with Hoosick Falls winning last year.
NON-LEAGUE
Glens Falls (2-0) at Gloversville (0-2), 7 p.m.
Glens Falls: The Indians, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, showed off their many offensive weapons again last week at Schuylerville. Griffin Woodell rushed for 167 yards and scored three times — once on a 99-yard run and twice on short passes from Noah Girard.
Gloversville: Gloversville dropped back-to-back lopsided losses to Burnt Hills and Ballston Spa to start the season. Gloversville was held to 21 yards in last week's 49-6 loss to Ballston Spa.
Fast fact: This renewal of an old Foothills Council rivalry was last played in 2014, a 46-16 Glens Falls win that gave the Indians a 25-21-1 series lead.
Warrensburg (2-0) vs.
Corinth-Fort Edward (1-1) at Corinth, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg: The Burghers dominated their first two opponents, Helderberg Valley and Cohoes, by a combined score of 142-6. In last week's 78-6 rout of Cohoes, Warrensburg rushed for 506 yards, including 132 yards and two TDs from Dylan Winchell — on just three carries. Mac Baker also scored twice, including a fumble recovery in the end zone.
C-FE: A week after a season-opening win at Hoosick Falls, the Warhawks were brought back to earth by Whitehall in a 34-0 loss Saturday. C-FE was held to 84 total yards and five first downs in that game, and struggled with tackling the bigger Railroaders.
Fast fact: Warrensburg last met Corinth in 2012 and swept Fort Edward last season, winning 44-6 in the regular season and 60-8 in the Class D semifinals. This is C-FE's first season as a merged program.
Chatham (2-0) at
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (0-2), 7 p.m.
Chatham: The Panthers romped to wins over Helderberg Valley and Cohoes in their first two games, by a combined score of 117-13. Quinten Kastner and Casey Sitzer have each rushed for four TDs for Chatham, last year's Class C sectional runner-up that dropped down to Class D this year.
LG/H-L: The WarEagles opened with losses to Granville and Cambridge-Salem, the latter a 45-19 defeat, but QB Cole Clarke rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another.
Fast fact: Chatham is 2-0 all-time against Lake George. They last met in 2014.
Granville (1-1) at Cohoes (0-2), 7 p.m.
Granville: Despite the loss at Greenwich, Dayton Holcomb rushed for 155 yards to lead the Golden Horde. He has 318 rushing yards in two games. Myles Pauquette and Josh Oakman scored against the Witches.
Cohoes: Leon Poulin has scored both of Cohoes' touchdowns this season.
Fast fact: Granville won its only other meeting with Cohoes 66-8 back in 2012.
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs (1-1, 1-1)
at Shaker (2-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.
Saratoga: The Blue Streaks managed just 31 total yards as they were shut out 30-0 by Bethlehem last week.
Shaker: The Blue Bison topped Shenendehowa 28-14 last week, getting three touchdown runs from Jake Notarino. Porter Ninstant added 150 yards and another score. Ninstant scored three times in Shaker's 41-23 opening win over Guilderland on Sept. 6.
Fast fact: Saratoga holds a 28-10-1 series lead over Shaker, but the Bison swept the Streaks last year, including a 28-14 win in the Section II Class AA championship game.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Moriah (0-2, 0-2) at Ticonderoga (1-1, 1-1), 7 p.m.
Moriah: The Vikings lost a 27-26 thriller against Peru that came down to the wire last week. Moriah rallied from a 21-6 deficit to lead 26-21 in the fourth quarter, but Peru pulled out the win with 26 seconds left. Despite the loss, Maddox Blaise rushed for 212 yards and three TDs on 30 carries.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels followed up a defense-heavy win over Peru with a 42-12 loss to Beekmantown on Saturday. Quarterback Terrence Benedict ran for a touchdown and passed to Dillon Schlogl for Ti's other score.
Fast fact: Ticonderoga leads Moriah 18-13 since 2002, but the Vikings have won their last three meetings. The Sentinels' last win was 20-16 in 2017.
— Pete Tobey
