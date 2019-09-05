CLASS A
Queensbury at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.
Queensbury: The Spartans must rebuild their offensive and defensive lines, but they appear to have quality candidates to fill the holes. Nate Angell returns for his third season at quarterback, but the rest of the backfield were backups a year ago.
Ballston Spa: The Scotties have a new coach this season, Jason Ohnsman, after going 4-5 last year, their first in Class A Grasso after dropping down from Class AA.
Fast fact: Ballston Spa leads the all-time series 21-11, mostly when the teams were both in the Foothills Council before classification play. The Spartans rolled 47-6 last year.
South Glens Falls at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.
South High: The Bulldogs are starting over with a brand-new coach (Matt Howard), brand-new QB (Trey Marcil) and lots of new, young faces everywhere.
Mohonasen: The Mighty Warriors are coming off a 3-6 season that was only one game better than South High's 2-7.
Fast fact: Mohonasen leads the series 11-5, including a 28-6 victory in last year's opener at South High.
CLASS B
Schuylerville at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Schuylerville: The Black Horses have another small roster, but coach John Bowen always seems to put together an outstanding team. This one will be led by new collection of skill players, including new QB Jacob Vanderhoof.
Johnstown: The Sir Bills had their athletic budget voted down last spring, but rallied to raise funds to have an athletic program. The varsity roster only has about 20 players, but nine starters return on both sides of the ball, making Johnstown, 3-5 last year, the most experienced team in Class B North.
Fast fact: Schuylerville is 9-0 all-time against Johnstown, including a 56-8 rout last year.
CLASS C
Cambridge-Salem at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Salem: The three-time defending Class C champion Indians lost a few key players, including their top two rushers and best lineman, but return plenty of experience and a very balanced team. Jacob Ruggles takes over at QB, and he has a lot of options around him as running backs and receivers.
Greenwich: The Witches are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2-7 season that saw them struggle to score points and move the ball. With Jesse Kuzmich in his second season at QB and Chris Albrecht poised for a breakout year at running back, Greenwich expects to fare better in 2019.
Fast fact: Cambridge leads the all-time series 42-34-2, including a 49-3 rout last year. Greenwich has only beaten the Indians once in 14 tries since 1998, and that was the Witches' wild 43-38 regular-season win in 2017.
NON-LEAGUE
Hudson Falls at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls: The Tigers lost some standouts like QB Caleb Condon and lineman Ben Reid to graduation, but are building around experienced Riley Maddison behind center and some new skill players.
Scotia: The Tartans are hoping to build back from a 3-6 season last year in Class A. Bob Leto is Scotia's new coach.
Fast fact: Another old Foothills Council rivalry, Hudson Falls holds a 13-11 lead in their all-time series. They last met in 2013, a 61-14 Scotia victory.
Corinth-Fort Edward at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
Corinth-Fort Edward: The Warhawks, the newly merged team of Corinth and Fort Edward, have a full roster and a decent amount of talent from both schools. Brody Sullivan takes over at quarterback, and C-FE has decent size up front and speed at the skill positions. C-FE is playing down in class against mostly Class D teams.
Hoosick Falls: The Panthers have a thin roster with only 22 players, but veteran coach Ron Jones has almost always fielded winning teams in Class C. Hoosick Falls went 7-2 last season, losing to Cambridge-Salem in the Section II semifinals.
Fast fact: Hoosick Falls holds a 20-5 lead in its all-time series against Corinth, including a 45-8 win last year.
Hoosic Valley at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Hoosic Valley: The Indians, last year's Class D sectional runners-up, have a new coach — Pete Porcelli is now at Watervliet — and a lot of roster turnover this season as they move back up to Class C.
Whitehall: The Railroaders lost quarterback and leading rusher Jake Moore to graduation, but return fullback Brendan Covey and some beef on the line. Expect more ground-and-pound from Whitehall this season.
Fast fact: Whitehall has won four of six games all-time against Hoosic Valley, including a split last year. Valley won 22-7 in the Class D semifinals.
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.
Saratoga: The Blue Streaks are rebuilding their defense and their offensive line, but return a standout at QB in senior Jake Williams. He'll need protection and a strong defense to negotiate Class AA this season.
Niskayuna: The Silver Warriors have been a team on the rise in Class AA under coach and former quarterback Brian Grastorf.
Fast fact: Saratoga leads the all-time series 22-5-1, including a 56-13 rout last season. Niskayuna won three straight between 2010 and 2012.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Peru at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.
Peru: The Indians will be piloted by new QB Zach O'Connell. O'Connell replaces his brother Ryley, who passed for 5,000 yards in his career. Peru's new coach is Pat Keleher, a former assistant to the legendary Larry Ewald that spent the last five years at Plattsburgh's helm.
Ticonderoga: The Sentinels have a new coach in Bob Porter, key veterans including senior QB Terrence Benedict, and a crop of promising sophomores as they plan to bounce back from a 2-7 season last year.
Fast fact: Peru blanked the Sentinels 48-0 in last year's season opener. Ticonderoga has gone 2-7 against Peru since 2009.
— Pete Tobey
