NON-LEAGUE
Broadalbin-Perth (1-0) at South Glens Falls (0-1)
B-P: The Patriots rolled to a 27-8 victory over Ravena in their season opener last Friday night. B-P plays in Class B North with Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Schuylerville.
South High: The Bulldogs suffered a 58-14 loss at Mohonasen last week in Class A Grasso play, with sophomore Josh Ahrens scoring all of their points on two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Ahrens finished with 11 carries for 75 yards, and new starting QB Trey Marcil completed 4 of 8 passes for 73 yards in the loss.
Fast fact: This is the first-ever meeting of these teams in football, although they play in other sports in the Foothills Council.
CLASS C
Granville (1-0, 1-0)
at Greenwich (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.
Granville: The Golden Horde showed off some offensive push Saturday, dominating time of possession in a 16-6 win over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne. Dayton Holcomb rushed for 163 yards and both Granville touchdowns as the Horde's double-wing offense ground out 265 total yards. Defensively, Granville limited LG/H-L to 135 yards and four first downs.
You have free articles remaining.
Greenwich: The Witches lost 26-14 to Cambridge-Salem last week, but QB Jesse Kuzmich passed for 157 yards and a touchdown to Luke Pemrick. Chris Albrecht added a touchdown run, but Greenwich was held to 37 yards on the ground.
Fast fact: Greenwich leads the all-time series 26-10, with Granville winning last year, 28-10, snapping a six-game streak by the Witches.
CLASS AA
Bethlehem (0-1, 0-1)
at Saratoga Springs (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.
Bethlehem: The Eagles have a lot of starters returning from a 4-5 season in 2018. They are coming off a 40-7 loss to Shenendehowa in their opener. Zach Zonca scored their only touchdown on a pass from Derek Martelle.
Saratoga: The Blue Streaks rolled past Niskayuna 28-12, as QB Jake Williams accounted for all four TDs: two rushing, plus scoring passes to James Capone and Sean Hudson. Williams finished with 176 yards on 9-for-16 passing.
Fast fact: Saratoga leads the series 25-13-1, including their last six meetings in a row. Bethlehem last beat the Blue Streaks in 2011.
— Pete Tobey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.