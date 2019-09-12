{{featured_button_text}}

NON-LEAGUE

Broadalbin-Perth (1-0) at South Glens Falls (0-1)

B-P: The Patriots rolled to a 27-8 victory over Ravena in their season opener last Friday night. B-P plays in Class B North with Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Schuylerville.

South High: The Bulldogs suffered a 58-14 loss at Mohonasen last week in Class A Grasso play, with sophomore Josh Ahrens scoring all of their points on two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Ahrens finished with 11 carries for 75 yards, and new starting QB Trey Marcil completed 4 of 8 passes for 73 yards in the loss.

Fast fact: This is the first-ever meeting of these teams in football, although they play in other sports in the Foothills Council.

CLASS C

Granville (1-0, 1-0)

at Greenwich (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Granville: The Golden Horde showed off some offensive push Saturday, dominating time of possession in a 16-6 win over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne. Dayton Holcomb rushed for 163 yards and both Granville touchdowns as the Horde's double-wing offense ground out 265 total yards. Defensively, Granville limited LG/H-L to 135 yards and four first downs.

Greenwich: The Witches lost 26-14 to Cambridge-Salem last week, but QB Jesse Kuzmich passed for 157 yards and a touchdown to Luke Pemrick. Chris Albrecht added a touchdown run, but Greenwich was held to 37 yards on the ground.

Fast fact: Greenwich leads the all-time series 26-10, with Granville winning last year, 28-10, snapping a six-game streak by the Witches.

CLASS AA

Bethlehem (0-1, 0-1)

at Saratoga Springs (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.

Bethlehem: The Eagles have a lot of starters returning from a 4-5 season in 2018. They are coming off a 40-7 loss to Shenendehowa in their opener.  Zach Zonca scored their only touchdown on a pass from Derek Martelle.

Saratoga: The Blue Streaks rolled past Niskayuna 28-12, as QB Jake Williams accounted for all four TDs: two rushing, plus scoring passes to James Capone and Sean Hudson. Williams finished with 176 yards on 9-for-16 passing.

Fast fact: Saratoga leads the series 25-13-1, including their last six meetings in a row. Bethlehem last beat the Blue Streaks in 2011.

Pete Tobey

