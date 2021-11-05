 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fourth-quarter TDs sink Hudson Falls

  • 0

LANSINGBURGH 14, HUDSON FALLS 3: Lansingburgh scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Hudson Falls in a crossover game.

Peyton Smith's 30-yard field goal gave Hudson Falls a 3-0 lead in the second quarter, and that's how it stayed until the fourth quarter. The Knights pulled ahead when Logan Hardt scored on an 18-yard run. They added a second touchdown on Andrew Lyman's 35-yard run.

The Hudson Falls run game was led by Brandon Fish (56 yards on 18 carries) and Jesse Mullis (51 yards on 14 carries). The Tigers finish the season at 4-6.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lake George finishes on high note

Lake George finishes on high note

Brendan Lamby accounted for all three touchdowns as Lake George wrapped up the football season with a 20-12 win over Taconic Hills on Thursday.

Black Horses roll into title game

Black Horses roll into title game

Luke Sherman rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead Schuylerville to a 48-0 Class C semifinal win over Voorheesville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News