Fourth-quarter TDs sink Hudson Falls

LANSINGBURGH 14, HUDSON FALLS 3: Lansingburgh scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Hudson Falls in a crossover game.
Peyton Smith's 30-yard field goal gave Hudson Falls a 3-0 lead in the second quarter, and that's how it stayed until the fourth quarter. The Knights pulled ahead when Logan Hardt scored on an 18-yard run. They added a second touchdown on Andrew Lyman's 35-yard run.
The Hudson Falls run game was led by Brandon Fish (56 yards on 18 carries) and Jesse Mullis (51 yards on 14 carries). The Tigers finish the season at 4-6.