Fort Edward to join with South Glens Falls for football

The potential school merger of South Glens Falls and Fort Edward may be years away, but they will be joining forces on the gridiron much sooner.

Both school boards approved the merger at their meetings Monday night, with Fort Edward students allowed to play for the South Glens Falls Bulldogs beginning this fall.

“Fort Edward was looking for a partner to merge with, and we were looking at our numbers and sustainability,” South High athletic director Matt Griep said Tuesday. “Looking at our projected BEDS numbers, we’re the second-smallest program in Class A. We wanted to maintain our classification and increase our numbers at all levels.”

Fort Edward, one of the smallest football-playing schools in the state, has had its ups and downs in terms of numbers over the last several years, even canceling its varsity season in 2015. In 2019, the Flying Forts merged with Corinth as the Warhawks, going 5-4 as a combined team.

That merger ended after one season, and Corinth since joined the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne merger.

A merger between Fort Edward and South High makes more logistical sense as the schools are about 6 miles apart on opposite sides of the Hudson River.