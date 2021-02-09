Fort Edward to join with South Glens Falls for football

The potential school merger of South Glens Falls and Fort Edward may be years away, but they will be joining forces on the gridiron much sooner.
Both school boards approved the merger at their meetings Monday night, with Fort Edward students allowed to play for the South Glens Falls Bulldogs beginning this fall.
“Fort Edward was looking for a partner to merge with, and we were looking at our numbers and sustainability,” South High athletic director Matt Griep said Tuesday. “Looking at our projected BEDS numbers, we’re the second-smallest program in Class A. We wanted to maintain our classification and increase our numbers at all levels.”
Fort Edward, one of the smallest football-playing schools in the state, has had its ups and downs in terms of numbers over the last several years, even canceling its varsity season in 2015. In 2019, the Flying Forts merged with Corinth as the Warhawks, going 5-4 as a combined team.
That merger ended after one season, and Corinth since joined the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne merger.
A merger between Fort Edward and South High makes more logistical sense as the schools are about 6 miles apart on opposite sides of the Hudson River.
Griep said there was room on the South High football staff for Fort Edward’s coaches. Jeff Tully has been the Forts’ head coach since 2015. Matt Howard was a first-year head coach for the Bulldogs in 2019.
“They would have contributed 15 kids to our program if we merged this year,” Griep said. “That would boost our numbers up to about 75, and that’s good for competition within the program. We may have lettered about 30 kids on our varsity last season.”
Griep said that while the team would still be under the South Glens Falls Bulldogs name, one of the selling points of the merger was there would be no roster cuts.
“We’re a no-cut program — we want as many bodies in grades 7-12 in the program as we can,” he said. “We want to maintain the program, and they wanted to know that their kids would get an equal crack at it, and we can guarantee that.”
Griep said the merger still has to go to the Section II merger committee, and logistics still have to be discussed.
“I think everybody’s excited to start a new chapter and give each community an opportunity for success,” Griep said. “We’re excited to give it a shot and make it work.”
