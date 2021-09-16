Fort Edward players join South Glens Falls football

The Bulldogs are off to an 0-2 start, but growing pains are expected with a young team. The team's scheduled game at Albany on Friday was canceled, so they have a week to get ready for Queensbury on Sept. 24.

While they miss being part of their own school football team, Torra and Amell said they have not felt like they were losing their identity as Fort Edward players. They still feel part of the tradition of gritty toughness and pride they brought from the smallest football-playing school in Section II.

"We didn't lose our identity — we still have it, it's not going anywhere," Amell said. "We're just gaining another one, another family to move on and broaden our horizons."

"We're definitely bringing our tradition over — lots of pride in our program that we lost, but coming over here, it's just one big family, we can continue what we have," Torra said.

Both Torra and Amell have good size — Torra is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, while Amell is 6-3, 215. Neither looks out of place on a Class A roster.