Former football coach O'Neil dies

Murry O'Neil, a coach at South Glens Falls (twice), Burnt Hills, Ballston Spa, Saratoga Springs, Queensbury and Saratoga Central Catholic, died on Thursday at his home in South Glens Falls. He was 90 years old.

O'Neil began his teaching and coaching career at South Glens Falls in 1951. He was an assistant football coach and head basketball coach from 1951-54. His Bulldogs won two Saratoga County League basketball titles, going 37-17 during the run.

O'Neil left for Burnt Hills, where he started the football, wrestling and track and field programs. He coached football until 1985, compiling a record of 131-103-7 and won numerous league and Gold Division championships. He had similar success with the wrestling and track and field programs.

O'Neil retired from Burnt Hills, but went on to coach football at the aforementioned schools. He is a member of the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame, Burnt Hills Hall of Fame and South Glens Falls Bulldog Pride Hall of Fame (inaugural class).

