Football sectional semifinal pairings announced

  • 0

Undefeated Glens Falls and Warrensburg-Lake George will host Section II football semifinal games this weekend, as the sectional tournament was made official Sunday.

Glens Falls (8-0) is scheduled to host Lansingburgh (5-4) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Class B semifinals. Ravena and Gloversville meet in the other semifinal on Friday, and the semifinal winners are scheduled to play on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School.

The Wolverines (9-0) are also set to play Saturday, hosting Stillwater (7-2) in the Class C semifinals at Warrensburg at 1 p.m.

Class C North runner-up Schuylerville (7-2) travels to Fonda (9-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the other Class C semifinal, with the winners meeting for the title on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.

The Class D semifinals are set for Mechanicville High School, with undefeated Cambridge-Salem (9-0) facing Canajoharie-Fort Plain (5-3) on Friday at 6 p.m., and Greenwich (5-4) meeting Chatham (8-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Class D championship game is set for Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Crossover games are also scheduled for this week, at dates and times to be determined by the host school.

Section II Football Tournament

CLASS AA

Semifinals

Friday

Saratoga Springs (5-4) at CBA (9-0), 7 p.m.

Shaker (6-3) at Shenendehowa (7-1), 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 11

at Guilderland

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Semifinals

Friday

Burnt Hills (6-2) at Averill Park (6-3), 7 p.m.

La Salle (5-4) vs. Niskayuna (7-2), 7 p.m., site TBA

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 12

at CBA

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

Semifinals

Friday

Gloversville (6-2) at Ravena (7-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Lansingburgh (5-4)at Glens Falls (8-0), 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 12

at Shenendehowa

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS C

Semifinals

Friday

Schuylerville (7-2) at Fonda (9-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Stillwater (7-2) vs. Warrensburg-Lake George (9-0) at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 11

at Lansingburgh

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS D

Semifinals at Mechanicville

Friday

Cambridge-Salem (9-0) vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain (5-3), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Greenwich (5-4) vs. Chatham (8-1), 6 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 12

at Schuylerville

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Crossover games

Dates, times TBA

Queensbury at Columbia

South Glens Falls at Scotia

Corinth/Fort Edward/H-L at Rensselaer

Granville-Whitehall at Johnstown

Broadalbin-Perth at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Bethlehem at Amsterdam

Cobleskill at Schalmont

Catskill/Cairo-Durham at Taconic Hills

Coxsackie-Athens at Watervliet

Green Tech at Ichabod Crane

Helderberg Valley at Cohoes

Colonie at Albany

Schenectady at Mohonasen

Troy at Guilderland

Voorheesville at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

