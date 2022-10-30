Football sectional semifinal pairings announced

Undefeated Glens Falls and Warrensburg-Lake George will host Section II football semifinal games this weekend, as the sectional tournament was made official Sunday.

Glens Falls (8-0) is scheduled to host Lansingburgh (5-4) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Class B semifinals. Ravena and Gloversville meet in the other semifinal on Friday, and the semifinal winners are scheduled to play on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School.

The Wolverines (9-0) are also set to play Saturday, hosting Stillwater (7-2) in the Class C semifinals at Warrensburg at 1 p.m.

Class C North runner-up Schuylerville (7-2) travels to Fonda (9-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the other Class C semifinal, with the winners meeting for the title on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.

The Class D semifinals are set for Mechanicville High School, with undefeated Cambridge-Salem (9-0) facing Canajoharie-Fort Plain (5-3) on Friday at 6 p.m., and Greenwich (5-4) meeting Chatham (8-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Class D championship game is set for Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Crossover games are also scheduled for this week, at dates and times to be determined by the host school.