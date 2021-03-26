Football schedules change

Some local football teams have had to make changes to their football schedules this weekend because of coronavirus contact tracing.

Glens Falls' scheduled Class B North game against Green Tech on Saturday was canceled. The Indians will instead host a scrimmage with La Salle Institute.

Cambridge-Salem dropped out of Saturday's scheduled game against Warrensburg, so the Burghers will instead play Voorheesville at 7 p.m. at Stillwater High School. Voorheesville's originally scheduled opponent, Cohoes, also had to drop out.

The Greenwich at Stillwater football game on Saturday was moved to 3 p.m. from its original 7 p.m. kickoff.

Cambridge Central School was forced to go remote one day this week for contact tracing, and canceled all of its sporting events for Friday and Saturday.

Queensbury is on pause until midnight Sunday, athletic director Rich Keys said by email Thursday. That cost the Spartans their second straight game to start the season, canceling their Friday night game at Mohonasen.