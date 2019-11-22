SCHUYLERVILLE — It was always John Bowen’s hope, years ago, to eventually coach his own kids in high school football.
For 11 seasons, he had built a successful football program at Ballston Spa, but he and wife, Stephanie, lived in the Schuylerville school district with their three boys. So when he took over the Black Horses’ helm in 2013, it was with his football-playing sons in mind.
“It was ultimately the reason I did step down at Ballston Spa,” Bowen said. “I wanted to dedicate more time to family, to be present for my kids and all the things they were doing.”
“It’s really cool — it’s always been a dream,” said oldest son Tyler Bowen, a senior tackle and linebacker. “He said he always wanted to coach me when I was up in high school, and when he stepped down at Ballston Spa and came over here, it gave him the opportunity to coach us.”
Bowen said striking a balance between being a good dad and being a good coach became difficult while he was at Ballston Spa.
“I found that I wasn’t doing either thing well,” said Bowen, a Queensbury native. “I was so-so at doing both, I was not excellent at either, and one is far more important than the other.”
That prompted him to take the football coaching job closer to home. Now in his seventh season with the Black Horses, Bowen has his whole family on the sidelines. Oldest son Tyler is a senior linebacker and offensive tackle; middle son Zach, a sophomore lineman, was brought up from the JV late in the season; and youngest son Josh, a seventh-grader, is a ballboy. Stephanie has been keeping stats for the Black Horses for years.
“So we’re all kind of together, which was the objective when he came here, so he could have more of a tight-knit family, because he was away a lot at when was at Ballston Spa,” Tyler Bowen said. “When he came here, it gave us more time to be a family, hang out and have fun together, and that’s what we’re doing.”
But John Bowen also knows that he has 36 sons on this fall’s football team — two of whom just happen to be his own flesh and blood.
“I worked with (former Shenendehowa coach) Brent Steuerwald for a number of years, and Brent had all daughters,” said John Bowen, who also coaches lacrosse, which his sons play, too. “He would always say, ‘I have four girls and thousands of sons.’
“I try the best I can to make sure everyone on the team is treated as well as my own son,” he added. “I’ll go as hard on my own kid as I do on anyone else on the team, if not harder. … At the end of the day, as long as all of my players know they carry equal weight in my book, that’s all that matters to me.”
Having his own boys on the team also gives John Bowen a unique insight into his players, being able to take the pulse of the team.
“He asks a lot of questions, how we think the team is doing and how he feels the team is — just bouncing ideas off of each other, things we need to do better, things we need to improve on,” Tyler Bowen said.
“We see this team as a family, it’s a brotherhood,” John Bowen said. “That’s why we are where we’re at.”
