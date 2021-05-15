Five Queensbury players named Class A football all-stars

Five players from Queensbury were named first-team all-stars for the Class A Grasso division for the Fall II season.

The Spartans finished 2-3 in the pandemic-delayed and condensed season.

Chosen for the first-team offense from Queensbury were running back Jason Rodriguez and lineman Zach Cunningham. First-team defenders were defensive end Gabe Jacobs, inside linebacker Rieley Harris-Burke and defensive back Patrick Morehouse. All are seniors except Harris-Burke, a junior.

Spartans named to the Class A Grasso second team were offensive lineman Josh Faughnan, running back Kolby Anderson, defensive lineman Dylan Hoffman, defensive end Connor Havern, defensive backs Lance Hayes and Aidan Bleibtrey, and all-purpose player Trey Bailey. All are seniors except Bleibtrey, a junior, and Bailey, a sophomore.

Troy quarterback Alex Wolfe was named Class A Player of the Year, with teammates Xavier Leigh and Jaylen Riggins as Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively. They led Troy to the Class A championship.

