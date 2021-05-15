 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five Queensbury players named Class A football all-stars
0 comments
top story

Five Queensbury players named Class A football all-stars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Class A football all-stars

Queensbury’s Jason Rodriguez outruns a tackle by Troy’s Xavier Leigh during an April 23 Class A sectional semifinal football game at Troy. Rodriguez was named to the Class A Grasso first-team offense, while Leigh was chosen as the Class A Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 Fall II football season.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Five players from Queensbury were named first-team all-stars for the Class A Grasso division for the Fall II season.

The Spartans finished 2-3 in the pandemic-delayed and condensed season.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chosen for the first-team offense from Queensbury were running back Jason Rodriguez and lineman Zach Cunningham. First-team defenders were defensive end Gabe Jacobs, inside linebacker Rieley Harris-Burke and defensive back Patrick Morehouse. All are seniors except Harris-Burke, a junior.

Spartans named to the Class A Grasso second team were offensive lineman Josh Faughnan, running back Kolby Anderson, defensive lineman Dylan Hoffman, defensive end Connor Havern, defensive backs Lance Hayes and Aidan Bleibtrey, and all-purpose player Trey Bailey. All are seniors except Bleibtrey, a junior, and Bailey, a sophomore.

Troy quarterback Alex Wolfe was named Class A Player of the Year, with teammates Xavier Leigh and Jaylen Riggins as Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively. They led Troy to the Class A championship.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News