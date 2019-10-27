Queensbury senior kicker Alex Roca went over the 100-point mark for his career in converting all six of his extra point attempts in the Spartans’ 42-21 win in a Class A football quarterfinal against La Salle this past Saturday.
It is the most by any kicker in Queensbury football’s 58-year history.
“Anything 40 (yards) or in, I will give him 100 percent free rein,” Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman said. “Special teams-wise, he solidifies that kicking spot. It’s really nice to be able to rely on him if you get yourself in a situation. To be able to get points (is beneficial), whereas other times you’d have to go for it. It just adds a whole other dimension to the special teams.”
Although Roca did miss on his lone field-goal attempt of 39 yards in the game, he was making good in warmups, hitting from between 35 and 42 yards.
Soccer remains Roca’s number-one sport and he switches off practicing with the football team. The Spartans' boys soccer team (15-1) is the No. 1 seed in Class A and hosts Albany Academy on Tuesday in a semifinal match. Roca leads the Spartans in assists with 15 and also has scored two goals.
The Queensbury football team (8-0) will also be playing in a Class A semifinal, but against Burnt Hills on Saturday. Roca currently has 101 career points as the kicker.
“He sneaks over and practices with us when there’s a break in their (soccer) action,” Crossman said. “We switch our practice time so we can make sure that he can utilize him. Soccer is first, but any chance that we get to steal him — we get him over here.”
— Peter Holehan
Feel-good picks
The Glens Falls football team got to see two feel-good interceptions on Saturday — one by the biggest player on the field, another by a teammate going through a devastating personal loss.
Jamal Rawlings, who lost his older sister to cancer a week ago, scored twice in the Indians' 49-13 Class B quarterfinal victory over Hudson. The senior's second score came on an interception that he returned 70 yards to paydirt on a pass that was batted into the air by teammate Connor Sweenor.
"I saw Sweenor tip it — it felt like basketball," Rawlings said of his third-quarter pick-six. "I saw the ball about to hit the ground, I scooped it and I started running."
Then Rawlings dropped a video game reference.
"I saw one guy to beat, I thought, 'What do I do in Madden (NFL)?'" he said with a smile, referring to the popular football video game. "So I slowed down and I swerved by him with the right stick."
Senior nose guard Hunter Suttle, all 380 pounds of him, picked off a pass near the end of the first quarter that led to the Indians' fifth touchdown. Suttle returned the ball 12 yards to the Hudson 13-yard line.
"That was something, seeing a big guy with good hands like that," Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said. "Any time a big guy can get his hands on the ball, it's a fun thing."
"I probably should've scored there, but I took what I could get," said Suttle, who also led the Indians' run-stuffing defense.
The Indians collected four turnovers in the game, including an interception by Gavin Williams and a fumble recovery by Nick Danahy.
"The bigger the game, the more the turnover battle falls into place," Lilac said. "And when your defense is creating turnovers like that, it's a really good thing moving forward."
— Pete Tobey
No. 1 fan
You have free articles remaining.
Schuylerville senior Evan Jeffords stepped up for a memorable game in front of his biggest fan Friday night.
Jeffords plucked a tipped Cobleskill pass out of the air and only needed to take a step or two into the end zone for a game-sealing touchdown early in the fourth quarter of the Black Horses' 28-0 Class B quarterfinal victory. He also had a sack early in the game, part of Schuylerville's dominating defensive effort.
Even better, Jeffords played in front of his dad, Mike, who had back surgery a little more than a week before.
"He even made it to my homecoming literally two days after in a wheelchair," Evan Jeffords said. "So it means a lot that he was here and to play in front of him, even though he's in pain, he's still coming up here."
— Pete Tobey
Playing keepaway
Cobleskill senior running back Hunter Edwards drew all of the attention of the Schuylerville defense Friday night. He had rushed for 131 yards against the Black Horses in their first meeting two weeks ago. On Friday, they held him to 15 yards on 11 carries, often meeting him in the backfield as Jack Koval and Jack Nemer led the defensive charge.
"He's obviously a kid that you have to make a focal point of what you do defensively," Schuylerville head coach John Bowen said. "We did a poor job of tackling him the first go-round — he did a nice job of running very physical. If he gets to level 2, you're in trouble. If he gets his shoulder pads north-south, he's going to make you pay."
The Black Horses' offense, on the other hand, simply kept the ball out of his hands by dominating time of possession. Schuylerville held the ball for more than 34 of the game's 48 total minutes. In the first quarter into the second, the Horses had drives of 12 and 11 plays, while Cobleskill ran just three plays and punted.
For the game, the Horses had two drives soak up more than six minutes each, and another that burned more than eight minutes off the clock.
By halftime, Schuylerville had run 36 offensive plays for a 14-0 lead, while Cobleskill had run 14 plays in four possessions — three ending in punts, one at the end of the half.
"That was one of the fastest first halves of football I've ever been involved in," Bowen said. "It was ten minutes to 8 when we went in at halftime."
— Pete Tobey
Offensive efficiency
Glens Falls scored early and often Saturday, scoring three times in its first four offensive plays, and six touchdowns on its first 11 plays from scrimmage.
The Indians had touchdown "drives" of one, two, one, two, two and three plays in building a 42-0 halftime lead. Three touchdowns came on passes by Noah Girard, who went 4 for 4 passing for 94 yards in the first half. Aalijah Sampson scored three times, Griffin Woodell twice and Jamal Rawlings once.
"I think when you have ahtletic and explosive kids like that, if you find ways to get them the ball in space, you have the ability to do that," head coach Pat Lilac said. "And we're really fortunate enough to have a couple of real explosive players."
While Woodell had scored five touchdowns in Glens Falls' first meeting with Hudson last month, on Saturday it was Sampson scoring three quick first-quarter touchdowns.
"Our offense really clicked on all cylinders," Girard said. "Our offensive blocking did really good, even perimeter-wise, we ran the ball up the middle well, too. Everything clicked really well."
— Pete Tobey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.