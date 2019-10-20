One of the most unusual first-down-and-long situations ever seen happened to the Queensbury football team at the beginning of the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Burnt Hills.
The host Spartans — the teams share the nickname — had just converted a third down at the Burnt Hills 40-yard line.
However, Queensbury was whistled for, on three consecutive snaps, a 5-yard false-start penalty, a holding call that amounted to a 14-yard loss, and an offensive pass interference that backed the team up 15 more yards. The three consecutive penalties resulted in Queensbury facing a first and 44 from its own 26.
In the end, Queensbury was forced to punt, but incurred a late-hit penalty to tack 15 yards onto Burnt Hills’ return. The rash of penalties — a total of 13 calls for 115 yards in losses, plus the ejection of senior captain Hunter Montgomery — certainly made Queensbury players and coaches upset.
Cooler heads soon prevailed and Queensbury was able to finish out a 28-12 victory that wrapped up the Class A Grasso division title.
“We just had to pick each other up and stay composed,” junior running back Jason Rodriguez said. “Our coaches did a really good job of lifting us up — we had to get each other’s backs.”
“There were a lot of emotions on all three sides of the ball,” Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman said, adding special teams in with offense and defense. “We just went back to basics. At any point when anything’s going that awry, we have to go back to what we do best: putting enough guys in the box to stop the run, and offensively, just lining up and getting our 4 yards (a carry).”
— Pete Tobey
Save the ball
With four minutes left in the third quarter at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Greenwich decided to go for a two-point conversion after a touchdown — putting one of the best kickers in the area in the game as a running back.
The Witches, you see, were facing the east end zone of the Lake George High School field, with the goal posts in front of a stand of trees, a fence and the backyard of a residence. Normally, there is a net in place to prevent footballs from flying into that backyard.
However, facing the same goal posts late in the first half, Greenwich kicker Chris Albrecht had blasted the ball over the net on an extra point, and moments later on a 42-yard field goal.
So the Witches opted to go for two, which quarterback Jesse Kuzmich ran in during Greenwich’s 39-0 victory over LG/H-L.
“We didn’t want to lose another football,” Greenwich head coach Brandon Linnett said.
Albrecht’s other extra point kicks at the west end zone landed far up the wooded slope beyond the goal posts.
— Pete Tobey
Staying in moment
Glens Falls football coach Pat Lilac wanted to ensure that his team doesn’t get too caught up with still being undefeated or looking ahead too far down the line.
The Indians (5-0 Class B North, 7-0 overall) handily won the Jug Game against Hudson Falls 42-14 on Saturday and have defeated all of their opponents this season by at least 21 points. Their closest margin of victory was a 34-13 win at Schuylerville back on Sept. 13.
“We got through the first season and it’s over,” Lilac said. “We’ll talk Monday about the starting of the second season and trying to get that mindset that it’s do-or-die time. It’s officially winning time. Let’s focus on the all the small things and not try to look ahead. Once you try starting to look down the road, that’s when you get into trouble.”
Glens Falls, the top-ranked team in the state in Class B, is currently riding a 14-game winning streak dating back to the 2018 season when it last lost 380 days ago at Burnt Hills. Glens Falls has outscored opponents 334-72 this season.
The Indians, the top seed in Class B North, is scheduled to host Hudson (3-4), the No. 4 seed in Class B Reinfurt, this Saturday. Glens Falls defeated the Bluehawks 49-16 on Sept. 28.
— Peter Holehan
Impressive defense
Queensbury’s defense turned in an outstanding effort in the victory over Burnt Hills, holding the visitors to minus-5 yards rushing on 21 attempts.
James Ward and Joe Slattery combined on a sack, Burnt Hills lost 13 yards on a bad snap and its backs were unable to turn the corner on run plays to the edge.
Burnt Hills had more success through the air — Michael Manning and Logan Stubblebine connected eight times for two touchdowns and 124 of their team’s 164 passing yards.
However, Queensbury defensive backs came up very big several times. Patrick Morehouse broke up at least three passes in the first three quarters, before leaving with an apparent knee injury.
After Morehouse left, it was Sean Collins stepping up — intercepting two fourth-quarter passes and breaking up three more in the final minutes of the game. Collins nearly had a third pick on Burnt Hills’ final pass attempt, but he knocked the ball down instead.
“Those were huge, I was glad to see it happen for him — he works really hard,” Crossman said of Collins.
— Pete Tobey
Chain gang
The soundtrack over the PA system at Queensbury football games this season is filled with classic rock and pop songs that are often crowd favorites, like Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” played during timeouts and changes of possession.
The one time during the game that referee Leo Flynn called for a measurement, a very appropriate song was heard — “Working on the Chain Gang” by Sam Cooke — as the chain crew jogged across the field.
— Pete Tobey
Turnover city
The Greenwich and LG/H-L football teams each turned the ball over four times during their Class C North game Friday night. The WarEagles lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions, while Greenwich lost three fumbles — one that was recovered by the WarEagles’ Cole Clarke in his own end zone — and an interception by LG/H-L freshman Brody McCabe.
— Pete Tobey
