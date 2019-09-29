Glens Falls had roared out to a 43-0 halftime lead Saturday against Hudson, so there was no need for the Indians' starters to play more than a few snaps to start the third quarter. Most of them were on the sidelines on a very warm, sunny afternoon.
Aiden Hirsch, a junior who backs up a few positions on offense and starts on defense, scored a pair of touchdowns. He caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Girard, then, playing quarterback in the second half, Hirsch ran 20 yards for another score. On both plays he showed off some moves, weaving around defenders.
"He was just wide open, so I wanted to give it to him right away so he could get it to the end zone," Girard said of his scoring pass to Hirsch, his third cousin. "He really showed the coaches what he can do — I think he's going to get a lot more playing time."
Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said even though the game was lopsided, the Indians would get a lot of out it.
"It helps on these hot days — you want to rotate a lot of kids in," Lilac said. "It is fun when kids are this age, they really make improvements with experience. If you get more kids more reps (repetitions), it just makes you deeper."
— Pete Tobey
Defensive contributors
Queensbury shored up its defense in the second half of its 43-21 win over Class AA Saratoga Springs on Friday.
Spartans head coach Matt Crossman particularly noted the play of junior defensive back Patrick Morehouse, who had several pass breakups and a beautiful, sprawled-out interception in the fourth quarter while covering Saratoga's number-one receiver.
Other defensive names that got announced a lot over the public address system were defensive back Nate Angell and defensive linemen Connor Havern and Hunter Montgomery, the latter of whom was in Saratoga quarterback Jake Williams' sight lines most of the night.
— Will Springstead
Rules changes
A few subtle rules changes were put into effect for high school football this season, involving a 40-second clock and having both teams' footballs on each sideline.
The rules are designed to trim some time off of games, referee Paul Bricoccoli Jr. said before Saturday's Glens Falls-Hudson game.
"We've gone to exactly the same thing as you see on TV with college and the pros," said Bricoccoli, the son of former Glens Falls football coach Paul Bricoccoli. "It's a 40-second play clock. Where we used to, at the end of a play, we'd reset the ball, wait and the referee would blow it ready and it was a 25-second clock.
"Now as soon as the play is dead, you'll see our wing officials who spot the ball put their hand up and the 40-second clock starts," Bricoccoli Jr. added. "Anything administrative we do, like a penalty or change of possession, if we stop the clock, the referee starts the clock and it's 25 seconds."
You have free articles remaining.
The new rule for balls requires each team to provide three footballs for play. The teams keep two of their own and one of their opponent's balls on their sideline, so if a ball is thrown out of bounds or way downfield, another ball is throw in from the sideline. That keeps officials from having to chase down balls.
"It's all an effort to speed the game up, we're not shagging balls down the field anymore," Bricoccoli Jr. said. "Instead, (an official) says 'Ball,' the ballboy gets it to him, we get it set and the 40-second clock is already going."
There had been some problems during games with balls getting mixed up and such. Bricoccoli Jr. said there has been some growing pains the first few weeks, but it's been getting much smoother.
— Pete Tobey
Field position
Thanks to stopping a fourth-down try on Saratoga's first offensive series of the game, Queensbury had excellent field position to start, but its second series was even better.
Nate Angell intercepted a pass at the 50 and ran it back to the Blue Streaks' 16. Four plays later, Alex Roca drilled a 34-yard field goal that had plenty of room to spare.
— Will Springstead
Business trip
Former Glens Falls standout Dom Guglielmo was at Saturday’s game on what he called a business trip.
Guglielmo, a 2011 Glens Falls graduate, is the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for Keystone College, near Scranton, Pennsylvania and about an hour south of Binghamton. The Giants are fielding their first football program in 70 years this season.
“It’s great to come back for a recruiting trip at my old school,” said Guglielmo, 26, who played college football at Brockport State.
Keystone, coached by Warrensburg native Justin Higgins, is playing its first football season now. The Giants are currently 1-2, and had a bye this week.
“We’re hoping to get a few more Section II guys to come down,” Guglielmo said. “We’re mostly freshmen this season. We’re getting guys from New York, New Jersey, we have a bunch from Baltimore. They’re coming together really well. The school is very affordable — we had about 400 visits last year.”
— Pete Tobey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.