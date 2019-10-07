Greenwich’s offense appears to be in good hands for the next couple of years.
The Witches’ 14-0 Class C North football victory over Mechanicville on Friday night saw them jump out to a quick lead, thanks to a pair of perfect touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Jesse Kuzmich.
Kuzmich also showed speed and quickness, as he eluded pressure and extended plays outside of the pocket.
Considering he was thrown into the fire last year as a freshman — six minutes into 2018 season opener — he plays with remarkable confidence.
“It’s hard coming off last year to come back with extreme confidence, but he did,” Greenwich head coach Brandon Linnett said. “And that’s because he’s good at most everything he does, he works hard at everything he does.
“He has a grasp of our offense,” Linnett added. “He has belief in the guys he’s throwing the ball to, and he’s a playmaker, he’s not just a quarterback, he’s a playmaker, and he’s a year older and stronger. And he has off-the-chart genetics.”
Kuzmich’s dad is former Greenwich three-sport standout Brian Kuzmich, and his mom, the former Candace Kapper, was also a Greenwich star who played basketball at Siena College.
Jesse Kuzmich has thrown for nine touchdowns and run for two more, and his play has impressed his older teammates.
“I just have so much confidence in him, it’s insane,” senior running back Chris Albrecht said. “He’s a sophomore and he acts like a senior — it’s ridiculous.”
“He’s already earned the team’s respect,” Linnett said. “He earned that last year from the underclassmen because he took a beating and never quit playing for them.”
Kuzmich himself has noticed the change in the team this season — the Witches, 4-1 overall, have rebounded from a 2-7 record last year.
“I have a lot more confidence in my guys, and just the chemistry all around as a team is a lot better,” Jesse Kuzmich said. “We were close in most of the games (last year), but we just couldn’t pull through. I think that’s what’s different this year is chemistry gets us through these close wins.”
— Pete Tobey
Special message
During the Homecoming festivities before Cambridge-Salem’s non-league game Saturday against Holy Trinity, fans and players heard a special message from overseas.
It was from Master Sgt. Jason Watters — father of Cambridge-Salem lineman Jayden Watters — who is stationed in Kuwait. He wished his son and his teammates good luck in the game and the season.
Also before the game, the Indians presented the inaugural Edward “Sparky” Oliver Award for sportsmanship to two senior players: Cambridge’s Mike Baker and Salem’s Chris Barrett.
You have free articles remaining.
— Pete Tobey
Possession game
Facing the high-octane offense of Holy Trinity, Cambridge-Salem football coach Doug Luke knew it would be important to keep them off the field in Saturday’s 49-28 loss.
Reading just the rushing totals from the Indians’ box score (443 team rushing yards), it would seem that the Indians did their job well. But the Pride just had too much firepower.
“We were hoping to control the clock more,” Cambridge-Salem coach Doug Luke said. “We were hoping to wear them out a little bit by just going and going and going. And we did part of that. But we made mistakes. On our first possession, we were making first downs and then had a 10-yard penalty on third down. That puts us in a hole. We’re not capable of making that big play right now like they are.”
— Peter Holehan
Valuable game
Despite being a non-league game, the Holy Trinity and Cambridge-Salem football programs both got a more accurate barometer of what they are as programs at this point in the season.
“We talked about this as being a meaningless game in the standings, but very important in our schedule to see what we’re made of,” Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said. “I’d rather play a game like this every week than play a game against a team and win 50-0. This is a lot more fun in our estimation. Our kids had a good week of practice, but we just got beat by a better team. No question about it.”
Luke said the team needs to improve its tackling ability, and were reaching far too often.
“We’re not getting our feet to the right spot to make a good, solid tackle,” Luke said. “These guys (Holy Trinity) hurt us with that. They’re good athletes and explosive.”
— Peter Holehan
New uniforms
Cambridge-Salem was sporting new all-black uniforms as the home team Saturday. The Indians’ black jerseys feature orange numbers and purple trim, and their black pants have both orange and purple stripes — incorporating the colors of both Cambridge and Salem.
The team has not received its white away jerseys yet, however. Coach Doug Luke said he was hoping to get them before this Saturday’s non-league game at Whitehall.
— Pete Tobey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.