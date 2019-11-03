Saturday marked the first time all season that Glens Falls’ starters had been stretched to four quarters.
The wear seemed to show in the second half of the Indians’ 37-35 Class B semifinal loss to Holy Trinity in the Section II Football Tournament.
Glens Falls had dominated its first eight opponents so completely that the Indians’ starters were reduced to playing half-games, or into the third quarter.
But Holy Trinity matched them score for score throughout the game, staying within a point or two before taking the lead for the first time at the start of the fourth quarter.
“I think we got a little worn out,” said Glens Falls sophomore Griffin Woodell, who scored all five of the Indians’ touchdowns. “We haven’t played a four-quarter game this year.”
Holy Trinity head coach John Barber said he felt that might give his Pride an edge Saturday.
“We don’t have a lot of kids, so our kids have a lot of endurance, our practices are uptempo, everybody’s running,” Barber said. “I thought if we got into the third quarter, we would start pounding them and wearing them down.”
“We’re not the biggest team, we’re a private Catholic school,” said Holy Trinity quarterback Joe Tortello, a senior at Bishop Gibbons, where most of the Pride’s players go to school. “Going up to (Class) B, we knew these other teams were going to have more subs than us, but we stayed disciplined and we did a great job of not getting tired.”
Holy Trinity’s other touchdown was scored by its other senior speedster, Nacier Hundley, who returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to answer Glens Falls’ opening score. Hundley and Foster are the Pride’s two return men on kickoffs.
“(Hundley has) done that a lot on returns — we were surprised they kicked it to us,” head coach John Barber said. “We figured if one of them got the ball, they were gonna go.”
— Pete Tobey
Making it count
Queensbury coach Matt Crossman said his team had opportunity and means to pass the ball on Saturday, but the situation didn’t call for it.
QHS was ahead for almost all of its 22-11 win over Burnt Hills. The ground game was pretty effective and the homestanding Spartans were in a position to burn up time, rather than stop the clock.
“(Burnt Hills) had 10 in the box,” Crossman said. “It was there for a lot of the game, but it was just a matter of when you feel comfortable calling it, and in what situations. With the lead, you just want to draw as much of the clock off as you can, keep getting the first downs, playing our physical style of football. But with that many in the box, it’s something you have to go for.”
Quarterback Nate Angell threw twice, both times in the fourth quarter, and completed both passes. The first was a 33-yard strike to Hunter Montgomery. The second was a 14-yarder to Jason Rodriguez that was a key part of Queensbury’s final drive.
— Greg Brownell
Catching Sampson
Holy Trinity’s best defensive effort came in keeping Aalijah Sampson, Glens Falls’ speedy junior receiver, under wraps on offense. Sampson was held to three catches for 46 yards, and five rushes for 20 yards, including a couple of direct snaps.
“They really keyed in on him, they double-teamed him,” Indians quarterback Noah Girard said. “Holy Trinity did a really good job keeping him contained.”
“It was tough to get him touches in the passing game,” Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said.
That did take a few adjustments to the defense, Pride coach John Barber said.
“We usually run a stack defense,” Barber said, “so we took the stack linebackers and put them wide, outside the tackles, and put our outside linebackers over the number ones, so basically we made them run inside with 32 (Woodell).”
Woodell pounded Holy Trinity inside, gouging the Pride for 236 yards on 31 carries.
“He did a heck of a job, we couldn’t tackle him if our life depended on it,” Barber said. “We were debating going back, putting guys back inside, but guys stepped up, played well in the second half and did what they needed to do.”
— Pete Tobey
A stats nightmare
The Glens Falls-Holy Trinity game featured a whopping 866 yards total offense and 46 first downs in a game of back-and-forth scoring. Glens Falls scored, and Holy Trinity answered each time through the first three quarters before the Pride took its first lead on one of only two turnovers in the entire game.
The Indians finished with 484 total yards, including 270 on the ground, and 26 first downs. Holy Trinity managed 382 yards, including 238 through the air by quarterback Joe Tortello, and 85 rushing yards on 18 carries from its big back, Rodney Parker.
Glens Falls also got the ball to start each half with a touchdown. The Indians drove for a score on the game’s opening possession, and at the start of the second half, Holy Trinity muffed the kickoff. Aiden Hirsch recovered for Glens Falls at the Pride’s 29, and six plays later, Griffin Woodell scored from 5 yards out for a 29-20 lead.
While Glens Falls outgained Holy Trinity, the Indians were hurt by 13 penalties for 105 yards.
— Pete Tobey
Going for six
Greenwich was able to move the ball against Stillwater in the first half of Friday night’s 35-21 Class C semifinal loss.
The Witches scored on three drives, punted once, and had one drive turnover on downs at the Warriors’ 3-yard line.
That drive early in the second quarter, when they trailed 21-13, may have been pivotal. Greenwich gained chunk yardage on runs by Luke Pemrick and Chris Albrecht, before grinding to a halt at the 3 when Cody Hagadorn and Brian McNeil collapsed on quarterback Jesse Kuzmich’s run up the middle.
Head coach Brandon Linnett admittedly passed up an opportunity for a chip-shot field goal by Albrecht, who had kicked one from 43 yards a couple of weeks ago.
“We weren’t able to stop them,” Linnett said. “I wasn’t going to take three when we weren’t holding them. I thought it was amazing to hold them to 35 the way they’ve been scoring points this year.”
— Pete Tobey
Radar lock
Holy Trinity quarterback Joe Tortello and receiver Noah Foster put on a scintillating performance Saturday, connecting six times for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
But then again, they’ve been doing this for four years.
“This is what we worked for all spring and summer,” said Foster, who scored on pass plays of 29, 28, 45 and 25 yards — the last a diving catch that gave the Pride its first lead of the game, 34-29, to start the fourth quarter. “We have to trust each other, that’s the biggest thing — I trust Joe, he trusts me with his life.”
“All I have to do is give him a little 2-yard out like I did on that one touchdown, and he’s taking it to the house,” Tortello said of Foster’s second score.
Foster was a little surprised to learn that he scored four times.
“I wasn’t even counting,” he said. “I just wanted to win, honestly.”
— Pete Tobey
Farewell to seniors
Saturday’s loss marked the end of the careers for a special group of Glens Falls seniors, players like slotback/linebacker David Barclay and two-way lineman Nick Danahy, who had been part of a state championship and a state semifinal run, before going 8-1 this season.
“They’ve personified winning and set the bar at Glens Falls to a new level,” Indians head coach Pat Lilac said. “Unfortunately, unless you win a state title, this is the way the season ends, in a loss.”
“I love all of them, all the ones that graduated last year, the guys here I played with,” Barclay said. “They’re all my brothers and I wouldn’t trade any of this for the world.”
“They’re the best teammates I ever had, they came to practice early every day and we won a lot of games with them,” junior quarterback Noah Girard said.
For the underclassmen who will return in 2020, the loss may fuel their preparation for next season.
“Honestly, I didn’t want to stop playing with these seniors,” sophomore running back Griffin Woodell said. “They’re amazing — they pick you up when you’re down, they’re great leaders. We just need to come back bigger, stronger and faster next year, and who knows?”
— Pete Tobey
