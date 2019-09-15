Schuylerville made use of both of its quarterbacks in Friday night's 34-13 loss to Glens Falls.
Senior Jacob Vanderhoof started the game and played the first two series at QB, before giving way to sophomore Owen Sherman. Vanderhoof, however, stayed in the game as a slotback and finished with a team-best 42 yards on 14 carries. He had an apparent second-quarter touchdown run called back by an illegal block.
"Jacob is one of, if not our best athlete," Black Horses head coach John Bowen said, adding that Vanderhoof and Sherman have been splitting practice reps since preseason.
Bowen made the switch Friday after the Horses fell behind 13-0. The Horses went three-and-out four times in the game, but put together a late scoring drive, capped by Sherman's run on a draw play.
"We got to a point where we knew we had to start throwing the ball a little bit, which is a little more Owen’s forte," Bowen said. "So we felt we would be better served in that capacity and get Owen under center because we knew the ball was going to be in the air. We’ll see where we go from here. We have to sit down, look at the film and see what we’ve got."
— Pete Tobey
New jersey
During the first half of Saturday's game against Whitehall, Corinth-Fort Edward junior quarterback Brody Sullivan had the back of his white jersey nearly torn off. He played part of the second quarter with part of his pads exposed.
At halftime, Sullivan switched jerseys, putting on the No. 84 of a junior varsity player, and finished the game.
"It's not a quarterback number, but it's all right," Sullivan said after the game.
Of course, neither is Sullivan's regular number — 34. He is a converted running back.
— Pete Tobey
Spirited return
In a pregame huddle before South Glens Falls was getting set to host Broadalbin-Perth, a familiar face was suited up and ready to return to the field with his teammates again.
Junior Joe Johnson had missed the opening week’s game against Mohonasen due to absences in August practices.
On Friday, Johnson was in the middle of the huddle, wide-eyed and ready to deliver a pep talk, telling them, "We’re here to play and I believe in you."
“Joe is a big leader,” said Matt Howard, the Bulldogs' first-year head coach. “He’s one of the most positive guys on the team. Joe peps up our team. He lifts up our spirits. He makes people around here better and that’s what makes him great. It was good to have him back. It made a difference for us mentally. They know he’s sincere. He’s genuine. He gives everything he has for them and they’d do the same for him.”
— Peter Holehan
Perceptive Sam
Before taking the field to return the second half kickoff, South Glens Falls senior lineman Sam Filson told his teammates to watch out for Broadalbin-Perth to try an onside kick.
Filson sensed that the Patriots, trailing 14-0, might try to catch the Bulldogs off-guard and kick start their offense.
It turned out he was not only right, but the ball skipped off the ground and headed in his direction. Filson alertly pounced on top of the ball to recover the ball and kept possession for SGF.
“The onside kick recovery at the start of the second half was huge,” head coach Matt Howard said.
“Sam is one of our senior leaders. He’s a role-player and not a starter, but he’s another positive guy," Howard said. "He’s always ready and never complains. He shows up every day and works hard. He told the team, ‘Hey, watch out for the onside kick.’ He recovered it and I was so proud of him for that.”
— Peter Holehan
Passing interest
Whitehall senior Tyler Shattuck, normally a wide receiver, saw his first action at running back Saturday. He broke loose for touchdown runs of 52 and 29 yards, and finished with 107 yards on six carries.
Shattuck also got to show off his arm on a pair of halfback-option passes, both to Ollie West. His first, a 22-yard completion to the 2-yard line, set up Whitehall's opening touchdown on David Austin's run on the next play.
Just before the half, he threw a 30-yard pass to West over the middle at the C-FE 4. However, after a holding penalty, the Warhawks' Will Denton picked off a Kolby Baldwin pass to end the half.
"They were both designed option plays," Shattuck said. "I kind of floated both of them. If I led him a little bit (with the pass), that's two touchdowns right there."
— Pete Tobey
Don't overthink it
Before Queensbury hosted Mohonasen this past Saturday, Spartans head coach Matt Crossman discussed the importance of not overthinking it.
In a narrow 10-6 victory at Ballston Spa in Week 1, Crossman said his team was out of position too often and were missing some blocks that he felt his players should have made.
In the lead-up to Saturday’s game, the Spartans altered their focus in practice.
“We focused on the small things,” Crossman said. “We were not running as many live plays. It was more the cerebral plays — the mental errors. We really slowed things down this week. We try to get our guys not to think. Once the ball is snapped, it’s full go. Whatever your assignment is, you should know that before the ball is even snapped. The more thinking that we can take out of the game, the better we are defensively.”
Crossman pointed to the drawbacks of thinking too much as being more passive and a step slower than one normally would be.
The Queensbury defense held Mohonasen to minus-29 rushing yards on 14 carries on the way to a 43-21 win.
— Peter Holehan
