A change of position gave a high-octane boost Saturday to what had been a stagnant Hudson Falls football offense.
Last week, the Tigers moved Riley Maddison back to his original running back spot after having him start at quarterback for the first five games.
The result was 201 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries for the athletic senior in Hudson Falls’ playoff-clinching 12-7 Class B North victory over Lansingburgh.
Maddison lined up mostly at running back and a few times at slot receiver, while junior Stephen Currier took over at quarterback.
“I think (the offense) runs a lot smoother that way, honestly,” said Maddison, a four-year starter who had also filled in at quarterback as a sophomore. “It gives me more space and a lot more options.”
“We wanted to try to generate some offense, and it worked today,” Hudson Falls head coach Bill Strong said. “We started utilizing some tight ends a bit to take pressure off our offensive line, and that helped. It didn’t seem to result in points at times, but that was self-inflicted. The (penalties) that are controllable are the ones that bother you.”
Senior lineman Dan Hill said the Tigers were able to get a strong push up front against a tough Lansingburgh defense.
“They have some great linemen, so it was pretty much you had to work with each other,” Hill said. “We had to talk the whole time — you can’t just go by yourself, you have to work as a team.”
— Pete Tobey
Like big brother
Jason Rodriguez brings a very familiar running style and athleticism to the Queensbury Spartans’ offense.
On Friday night, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior ran all over South Glens Falls for two-plus quarters, piling up 225 yards and rushing for four touchdowns in a 49-14 victory. That gave Rodriguez 1,068 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns in six games for the undefeated Spartans.
His running style should look familiar — he’s the younger brother of former Queensbury star Brett Rodriguez. The older Rodriguez — now a senior at Wofford College, where he plays baseball — is Queensbury’s all-time leading rusher with 3,286 yards and 47 touchdowns on 324 attempts, all Spartan records.
“I was able to learn from the best,” said Jason Rodriguez, who is four years younger than Brett. “I talk to him all the time, tell him how I’m doing.”
— Pete Tobey
Leadership showing
On a big run gain by Glens Falls running back Aalijah Sampson against Broadalbin-Perth during Friday night’s game, Sampson fumbled while fighting for more yardage.
While the offensive line was able to recover and retain possession, junior quarterback Noah Girard came over to Sampson immediately.
Tapping him on his helmet, Girard was there to reassure him.
“The most pleasant surprise of Noah’s whole game has been his leadership,” Glens Falls coach Pat Lilac said. “Just picking guys up when they’re down. He’s been doing that during all the weeks of practices as well. He’s become a real leader for us. Last year, he played in a lot in mop-up duty. This year, he’s stepped right in and shown a leadership ability. He hasn’t been turning the ball over and that has been a real big plus for our team.”
Lilac then laughed and added that he needed to lift his players up, too, when they’re down after making a mistake.
Glens Falls won 47-8.
— Peter Holehan
Special teams relief
Initially, it appeared that Cambridge-Salem punt return specialist Kaedin Ogilvie was in danger of turning the ball over inside his own 5-yard line during Saturday’s game at Whitehall.
Ogilvie bobbled it, gathered the ball and got past a couple of Whitehall defenders that overran him. Instead, the senior found his way through the defense and into the end zone for a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown that helped push the Indians ahead 14-0.
“Once he got out in front of everybody, nobody was going to catch him,” Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said. “I’d like to say that it was planned. He just kind of took it on his own. He’s had several of them (returns for touchdowns) over the years. He’s been back there for about three or four years now. He’s pretty good at returning most of them.”
The special teams play took the sting out of some of the early frustration that Luke had in an eventual 42-0 victory.
“It was good,” Luke said. “I was already frustrated at this point because we had, again, the same thing we did last week against Holy Trinity. We get to third and one and then — all of a sudden — we have a penalty. Or, it’s fourth and one and we have a penalty. The little, stupid mistakes that we make come back and haunt us. They did against (Holy) Trinity early in the game last week. It happened on two of our first series here today.”
— Peter Holehan
