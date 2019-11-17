Warrensburg pulled out a couple of rare pass plays to players who don’t usually score during the Burghers’ rally to tie Saturday’s game, which later ended as a 28-22 loss to Moriah in the Class D quarterfinals of the State Football Tournament.
The Burghers don’t throw the ball very often, preferring the direct approach on the ground. But facing a fourth-and-seven situation and a 22-8 deficit in the third quarter, they needed to make something happen.
Mac Baker found tight end Tanner Dunkley — one of North Warren’s newcomers to football with the Burghers this season — wide open over the middle for an easy 17-yard touchdown pass.
“That was some great execution — that first touchdown we were excited about, we knew we could probably only run it one time,” Warrensburg head coach Mike Perrone said. “We saw that the free safety was running with Dylan (Winchell) on jet motion, so we snuck the tight end up the seam.
“We practiced it all week long,” Perrone added. “We said, ‘Hey, we’ve got one shot it, let’s use it in the right moment and make sure we get it. Those are things you love as a coach, when the kids perfect something we worked on all week, and it got us right back into the football game.”
The Burghers clicked again on fourth down at the outset of the fourth quarter, getting another touchdown pass from Baker. This time, Baker slipped away from a sack attempt and connected with sophomore Andrew Beadnell for a 33-yard touchdown. It was Beadnell’s first reception of the season.
The two-point conversion pass that was tipped to Winchell pulled Warrensburg into a 22-22 tie.
— Pete Tobey
Adjustments, again
The Queensbury football team — and particularly its young offensive line — has turned adjustments into a natural, recurring activity in the course of practice, and games.
Case in point, Saturday evening’s narrow loss to Cornwall in the Class A state quarterfinal at Shenendehowa.
The Spartans did not begin moving the ball consistently until the second quarter, when they drove 53 yards in seven plays to Jason Rodriguez’s first touchdown run.
“We just make adjustments to what they’re doing,” said Rodriguez, who finished the game with 217 yards on 24 carries. “They were giving us a seven-front, their ends were wide, so we were kicking out their ends, making it easy to run up inside of them. And once we started to get the inside game working, we were able to run outside, and that’s when we really started to put the pressure on them.”
“We just switched some schemes up to some other stuff that we’ve done throughout the year,” Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman said. “They were doing a good job of crabbing or diving across, getting into the (offensive) line — it’s not the first time we’ve seen that, we saw it last week, so it was an easier adjustment. Just a matter of getting that head of steam going.”
Rodriguez finished the season with 2,050 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns and 192 total points, all among the school single-season records the junior set this year.
— Pete Tobey
Adjustments II
Schuylerville switched up its defensive front this week to contend with Potsdam’s huge offensive line, which included a couple of 300-pounders. It worked well enough for the Black Horses to shut down the Sandstoners’ power-running game and workhorse Will Varney in a 28-8 Class B state quarterfinal victory.
“We knew they had a pretty good tailback and we were a little concerned with their size on the line so we went with a bit of a different look on defense,” Schuylerville head coach John Bowen said. “We went with five guys up front and that wound up being pretty effective.”
Besides Jack Nemer and Evan Jeffords on the ends, and Jack Koval on the nose, the Horses added Andrew Dumas and Tyler Bowen to the defensive tackle spots. Dumas made his first start and Bowen moved from his regular linebacker spot.
— Pete Tobey
Tough ending
Warrensburg head coach Mike Perrone said he chose to try for a touchdown pass in the final seconds of regulation because he saw a favorable matchup against Moriah in a single-coverage situation.
“We knew we were going to get the free safety, (Braden) Swan, running with Dylan Winchell on the jet sweep,” Perrone said, “so we had one-on-one with Jesse Griffin, the MVP of the league, with a smaller defender.”
The Burghers had missed a post-corner route on second down when the pass hung up in the wind and was tipped away. The next pass attempt also sailed out of bounds.
On fourth down, however, the shorter defender — 5-foot-6 Moriah junior corner Matt Diehl — broke on the ball, picked it off in front of Griffin and sprinted 85 yards for the winning touchdown.
“We went back to that (first route), but I think the pocket collapsed a little sooner this time,” Perrone said, “and the kid jumped the ball, made a great play, broke a tackle and went the length of the field. Heck of a play by the kid.”
— Pete Tobey
Very special teams
Cornwall was able to escape Shenendehowa’s Steuerwald Stadium with a 28-27 victory because of special teams — specifically, the play of Noah Chaudhry.
Chaudhry blocked two extra-point attempts after Queensbury touchdowns — tipping away the most important one on the Spartan’s final score with five minutes left in regulation.
Dragons head coach Ryan Baldock said they emphasize special teams in practice.
“Our special teams coach, Jack Castle, is a tremendous coach.” Baldock said, “and the buy-in he gets from the kids in that phase of the game, it’s hard to summarize how important that part of the game is to our program.”
Queensbury senior placekicker Alex Roca saw his streak of consecutive PATs made snapped at 71, the third-longest streak in state history, according to the NYSPHSAA football record book.
— Pete Tobey
Praise for NW
The North Warren contingent on the Warrensburg football team got some recognition Saturday after the state quarterfinal game.
During the coaches’ postgame remarks, one assistant coach said, “North Warren guys, we couldn’t have done this without you this season.”
Senior running back Jesse Griffin agreed.
“It was a great season, I’m proud of all of us, I’m proud of our whole team — North Warren and Warrensburg coming together, that’s never happened before,” Griffin said. “I didn’t even know anyone from North Warren, but we came together as a family and we had a great season.”
— Pete Tobey
Awards dept.
Offensive and defensive payers of the game are always honored at the state football quarterfinals, and on Saturday, Queensbury and Warrensburg players received those awards.
For the Spartans, leading rusher Jason Rodriguez received the Offensive Player of the Game award, while senior linebacker James Ward — who was seemingly everywhere on defense, making big hits and collecting a sack — earned the defensive award.
The Spartans also got interceptions from Bryant Ward and 275-pound defensive tackle Dylan Erickson in the game.
For Warrensburg, Jesse Griffin rushed for 122 yards to receive the Offensively Player of the Game honors. Senior Jaron Griffin was a disruptive force on the Burghers’ defense.
“Up front, I thought they were very tough,” Moriah head coach Don Tesar said. “I thought 51 (Jaron Griffin) played an outstanding game for them, defensively. He stuffed runs. We really had a hard time having an answer for him.”
The award-winners from Schuylerville were running back Sam McGarrahan for offense and nose guard Jack Koval for defense.
— Pete Tobey
