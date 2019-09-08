Corinth-Fort Edward got its merger off to a great start Friday night with a 20-12 victory over perennial playoff contender Hoosick Falls.
Gabe Allen scored three touchdowns — one on an end-zone recovery of a punt blocked by teammate Will Denton — as the Warhawks jumped out in the win column. Last year, Allen's Corinth team went 0-9, while Fort Edward went 3-5.
"I told the kids they won the prep for Hoosick Falls," said Brian Bowe, who co-coaches the team with Jeff Tully. "We know Hoosick Falls is one of the big names in high school football, and we wanted to come out and make a name for ourselves."
Bowe said he simplified the defense for his players, using concepts he learned from other coaching stops to combat a spread offense. The Warhawks held Hoosick Falls to 150 total yards and nine first downs.
"I tried to eliminate thinking and make it as simple as possible," Bowe said. "It allowed us to play at a much faster pace. We were fast to the football, in the backfield on every play."
— Pete Tobey
Action for reserves
Glens Falls' reserves saw plenty of action in the Indians' 67-6 rout of Lansingburgh on Saturday.
Backup quarterback Aiden Hirsch was in for good with 4:06 left in the second quarter. Reserve Timothy Dean only played the second half, but ended up as the leading rusher with 88 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
"That can come into play when the season gets longer and there’s number issues across the table for a lot of teams," Glens Falls coach Pat Lilac said. "Maybe I’ll have some depth and can get those kids who you're trying to make be halfway players — you have a kid playing both ways, you can give him a break a little bit. To get those (reserves) reps is big."
— Will Springstead
Next man up
When Theo Mann went down with an apparent knee injury on the third play of Saturday's game in Granville, Cam Parker stepped in and capably filled the gap in the Golden Horde's offensive line.
The Horde's line paved the way to a 250-yard rushing afternoon in their 16-6 win over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne. Parker, a junior, teamed up with senior Alix Prouty and three sophomores: Logan Heibler, Aiden Steltzer and Ty Szkutak.
"We had some good competition within the line, and the kid who went in (Parker) was only barely a step behind, and he did a great job," Granville head coach John Irion said. "Those three sophomores are playing because of how strong they're getting. They all paid their dues."
For Mann, it was his second knee injury in the last year. He injured his right knee against Cambridge-Salem midway through last season.
However, Mann refused to leave his teammates and remained on the bench for the entire game with his knee wrapped in ice, and later a brace.
— Pete Tobey
New line, part 2
As the lone senior on the line, Seth Guay is the elder statesman among Queensbury's offensive linemen. His new teammates — all juniors and sophomores — were all starting their first varsity game in the Spartans' 10-6 win at Ballston Spa on Friday night.
Guay said they were "learning on the fly."
"They have to know what's going on and learn it quick," he said. "If they don't, then things go bad for us, and that's what started happening. But with some on-the-fly fine-tuning, know who to block and little stuff that coach will show you on the sideline, it made a difference."
"It's different from last year when we had a lot of returning guys," senior quarterback Nate Angell said. "They had to adjust to varsity speed, they stayed tough and listened to their coaches. It's a big adjustment, but they got better as the game went on."
— Pete Tobey
Week 2 gut check
Two Class B North powers will meet Friday night when Glens Falls visits Schuylerville. Glens Falls coach Pat Lilac said the game has become a really good rivalry the past four to five years.
"We really respect what they have going on down there," Lilac said. "It's going to be another good, really physical football game."
— Will Springstead
Look what I found
Cambridge-Salem coach Doug Luke chuckled when asked about the first of two interceptions that the Indians had in Friday’s 26-14 Class C North road win against Greenwich.
While linemen are usually geared toward either stopping the run or putting pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback, the infrequent opportunity to pick off a pass is a welcome surprise.
Senior defensive lineman Aden Terry (6-foot, 245 pounds) found himself in that position and made the most of it. Terry was able to scoop the ball near the line of scrimmage on a deflected ball to come up with it.
“That first interception was kind of a cool one when he underhanded it,” Luke said. “We had our nose guard there."
The second interception essentially sealed the win for C-S as senior Gabriel Sgambettera came down with the ball on the Indians’ 49-yard line for the Witches’ last drive.
“On the other interception, it was more of a desperation throw at the end,” Luke said.
— Peter Holehan
Quantum leap
Cambridge-Salem senior running back Kaedin Ogilvie carried the ball just 27 times for the entirety of the 2018 season behind the two-headed power running game of Tommy English and Tyler Linendoll, who rushed a combined 285 times for 2,614 yards and 42 touchdowns.
With both departed to graduation, a large chunk of that workload shifted to Ogilvie, who nearly carried the ball as much times in week one (22 rushes for 131 yards and two touchdowns) than he did all of last season.
“I’m real happy with him,” Luke said. “What we don’t have is a whole lot of speed and Kaedin makes a difference. He’s got to learn sometimes not to try to break everything and just get those three or four yards. Overall, he did a good job. But he has to get better. He’s got to be able to take that ball and get those three or four yards instead of breaking everything to the outside.”
— Peter Holehan
