For just a moment, John Bowen got a little emotional after Schuylerville’s 28-22 victory over Holy Trinity in the Class B football sectional title game.
The Black Horses’ head football coach has collected 112 wins in his career, but when asked if any win was bigger than Saturday’s, Bowen had to say no.
“I’ve got all three of my sons and my wife here with us, so this is big,” Bowen said, after a long pause.
Bowen’s wife, Stephanie, is the team statistician, and their older two sons — senior Tyler and sophomore Zach — are varsity linemen.
“It’s just special — not a lot of teams get to do this, to be one of the teams with a chance to win a sectional championship and bring that home to their school,” said Tyler Bowen, a two-way starter for the Horses. “Especially this being my last year of playing, my dad being the coach, it means a heck of a lot from a father-son standpoint.”
Tyler Bowen was part of the offensive line that helped Schuylerville grind out the win, and spearheaded Kyle Burnham’s winning touchdown run on the final play of the game.
“Kyle’s one of my best friends — me, him and Jacob Vanderhoof have known each other since we were 5 years old, we hang out all the time,” Tyler Bowen said. “Just watching him walking into the end zone — it’s just a great feeling because we worked for this and we did everything we could to achieve it.”
— Pete Tobey
Second wind
For the first half of Saturday night’s Class A sectional championship game, Queensbury junior running back Jason Rodriguez was kept under wraps. The Spartans’ school single-season rushing record-holder had just 30 yards on 12 carries, and Queensbury trailed Troy 7-3.
But in the second half, the Spartans’ offense finally got rolling. Rodriguez erupted for 135 yards on 16 rushes, and Kolby Anderson gained most of his 54 yards after halftime — and most important, each scored a touchdown in Queensbury’s 17-13 victory.
“At halftime coach (Matt) Miller did a good job of adjusting our blocking schemes, and that just opened everything up and I was able to find a little bit of green,” said Rodriguez, who raised his single-season rushing mark to 1,833. “We just played hard the entire game, we were hungry and our line played incredible.”
— Pete Tobey
They adapted
The Chatham Panthers made no bones about their strategy Saturday against Warrensburg in the Class D final. They put eight players in the box against the run-happy Burghers, and after the first drive — in which Warrensburg only gained 1 yard on three carries — one might have thought it was the way to go.
Though Chatham continued to do it, Warrensburg’s offensive line and blocking backs figured out how to adapt by the second drive, when the Burghers had rushes of 21, 7 and 9 yards in a nine-play, 55-yard scoring drive.
In total, the Burghers rushed for a total of 280 yards, with nine runs for double-digit yards.
— Will Springstead
Rushing things
The Schuylerville football team was so itching to get its final play off Saturday that the Black Horses snapped the ball before the officials had wound the clock.
After quarterback Owen Sherman had spiked the ball in the final seconds of the Class B sectional title game, officials tried to get the game clock set back to 2.5 seconds left. When the Black Horses snapped the ball before officials were ready, whistles sounded and the teams had to reset.
It nearly happened again moments later, before they executed the decisive play — Kyle Burnham’s final-play 1-yard touchdown run for Schuylerville’s walkoff 28-22 victory over Holy Trinity.
“I was getting a little frustrated because they kept trying to reset the two seconds on the clock, and we were trying to get a little cute with the formation,” Black Horses head coach John Bowen said “We broke the huddle and (Holy Trinity) had 20-30 seconds to look, and you could see their kids indicating where we wanted to go with the football. We were fortunately able to punch it in, but it was a little tenuous on that last play just getting it off the ground.”
— Pete Tobey
One-dimensional
Just like Bowen planned, Schuylerville made Holy Trinity a very one-dimensional team Saturday, and it made all the difference.
The Black Horses completely shut down Holy Trinity’s running game, holding the Pride to just 18 yards on 20 carries, including three sacks of star quarterback Joe Tortello. Tortello still passed for 201 yards, but he had little time to throw and was forced to scramble under pressure numerous times. Big running back Rodney Parker was held to 22 yards on eight carries.
“Their ability to run the football has really been the game-changer for them,” Bowen said. “You know Joe, Nacier (Hundley) and Noah (Foster), and we don’t have a player on the roster that can match with those three guys. But we said, ‘Let’s do well with what we know we can, let’s take away their running game,’ and then we’ll see if we can roll the dice a little bit and hopefully get a play here and there, and try to keep a lid on them. ... It’s easier said than done, and the boys just did an outstanding job tonight.”
— Pete Tobey
Two-seed battle
Saturday’s Class B title game between Schuylerville and Holy Trinity was a battle of No. 2 seeds from their respective divisions.
Before the season, most Section II observers had pegged Glens Falls and Holy Trinity as the favorites to meet in the championship game. But then the Pride was upset by Schalmont, dropping the to the second seed in Class B Reinfurt. Last week, Holy Trinity stunned Glens Falls 37-35 in the semifinals, while Schuylerville defeated Schalmont 14-6.
Schuylerville was well aware of its underdog status against the Pride, and that made the championship victory even sweeter.
“I don’t think that anybody saw the other side playing out the way it did,” Black Horses head coach John Bowen said. “Talking to (Trinity coach) John (Barber) during the week, we all thought we would see each other last week and not this week.
“I think everybody had played it out in their minds who the teams were going to be in this game,” Bowen added. “And I think that fueled the fire of our guys a little bit, because I don’t think anybody thought that we’d be one of them.”
— Pete Tobey
Stillwater tough
Role players and unsung defenders stepped up big for Stillwater in Friday night’s rugged 21-0 Class C championship victory over Cambridge-Salem.
Linemen like Brian McNeil, Cody Hagadorn and Justyn Kovalsky came up with huge stops up front whenever the Indians drove in close. Isaac Cutler, one of Stillwater’s placekickers, caught a pass down the right side to set up the Warriors’ final touchdown.
And there was Luc Lescault, who had three sacks and ran for 48 yards and a touchdown, despite operating on one good leg. Lescault suffered a knee injury earlier this season, and was also hurt late in the first half, limping slowly off the field. He returned in the second half and still made plays.
All of this while Mason Seymour and quarterback James Galarneau kept the chains moving by rushing for a combined 262 yards.
“They’re great kids, they’re gutsy kids,” Godfrey said. “James is a little beat up, he took as many hits as we allowed him to take tonight. These kids are leaders, they’re winners, they’re Stillwater through and through.”
— Pete Tobey
Penalties helped
Warrensburg received some help from Chatham on two of its scoring drives in the form of penalties.
On the Burghers’ first scoring drive, Chatham’s right-side defensive end twice was whistled for encroachment. On their last scoring drive, a Chatham unsportsmanlike conduct penalty brought the football down to the Chatham 33, helping the Burghers’ 14-play, 80-yard drive.
— Will Springstead
