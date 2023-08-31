QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury football team enthusiastically embraced practicing on the school's brand-new synthetic turf multipurpose field in training camp.

Now, the Spartans hope to put a product worthy of that glittering new facility on the field this season.

Queensbury endured a rough 0-4 start and finished 3-6 in head coach Dave Huth's first year, but a better preseason turnout — and a lot more experience on the field — has the coaching staff optimistic.

"Expectations are high right now," said Huth, whose team debuts on its new field on Friday night, Sept. 8, against Troy. "Our numbers have doubled across the board. We expect to be competitive. The kids have put in the work, they're coachable, they're buying into 'team first.' We're headed in the right direction."

Most of the offense returns this season, though they lost a game-breaking threat in Trevon Bailey, a first-team running back on the Section II Class A all-star team.

Junior Zavry Ward returns at quarterback to run the Spartans' double-wing offense, although with Ward's arm, expect Queensbury to throw a little more.

"His leadership is outstanding, he was a captain as a sophomore," Huth said. "He's constantly studying film, he's mature, he's motivating his teammates. We have a good rapport, we trust each other with plays. And he's very intelligent, he had two older brothers who played, so he knows the game."

Senior Ian Reynolds and junior Isaiah Engel return to the backfield, and juniors Jason Chant and Dylan Smith are vying for time. Both tight ends, sophomore Nate Sheerer and senior A.J. Smith, also return. Junior Justice Affinito and senior Josh Roberts head up the receiving corps.

The offensive line returns both tackles, the twin towers of juniors Nisaiah Maldonado and Ryan Novak. Maldonado, nicknamed "Big Cat," stands 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, and Novak is 6-5, 285. Both are athletic, and Maldonado is a third-year starter. The interior line has been a revolving door during preseason, with five linemen battling for three spots.

Defensively, the Spartans' 5-2 base defense will be aggressive up front with a rotating cast of linemen, including Maldonado, Novak and senior Devin Dennett inside. Chant and Dylan Smith return as the linebackers, but others are pushing for playing time.

The secondary includes Ward at strong safety, Reynolds at free safety, and Engel and Roberts on the corners, among others fighting for spots.

Matt DiCaprio returns as the Spartans' placekicker.

The Spartans plan to play most of their home games this season under the lights on their new field, except for their homecoming game against Niskayuna, set for the afternoon of Sept. 30.

Queensbury faces a rugged schedule in the Class A Grasso division, including Burnt Hills and defending Section II champion Niskayuna. Amsterdam, Averill Park and La Salle loom in the Capital division.

"I see us fighting in the eight-team playoff," Huth said. "Our goal is to get into sectionals. You can't count anyone out."