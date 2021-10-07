Dylan Winchell back and running for Burghers

WARRENSBURG — Dylan Winchell still looks a bit like the manager who wandered into the football team's huddle, dwarfed by his larger teammates.
Put him in pads and a helmet, though, and watch him run. Winchell is among the fastest players on the field.
Now a senior, Winchell is a gamebreaker for the Warrensburg Burghers, who carry a 5-0 record into Friday's 7 p.m. Class D North showdown at 4-0 Greenwich.
"I'm pretty impressed with how everybody's come together as a team," Winchell said before practice earlier this week. "I knew we were going to be pretty decent, but not 5-0. I'm impressed, but not satisfied, with how far we've come."
Winchell has come a long way this season, too — figuratively and physically. A versatile two-way back and kick returner, he's a third-year starter for the Burghers.
However, Winchell spent his junior year in Tennessee — playing football, wrestling and recovering from a torn MCL.
With 1,066 all-purpose yards, including 562 rushing, plus 16 total touchdowns in five games this season, Winchell is clearly making the most of his return to Warrensburg.
"I had to work the whole entire offseason for this moment right here," Winchell said.
"He was offensive MVP (in Class D) as a sophomore, so having that type of player makes us so much more dynamic," Warrensburg head coach Mike Perrone said.
Winchell is also not quite the wisp he was as a freshman — he's put on 30 pounds to bulk up to 145 on his 5-foot-8 frame.
A year ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic that saw "high-risk" fall sports like football pushed off to spring in New York, Winchell chose to make a bold move: going south.
Winchell's aunt and uncle live in Tennessee, where football season remained in full swing last fall. Winchell and his parents chose to move there so he could pursue sports at Cocke County High School in Newport.
"They kept pushing the season back up here, and I really wanted to play a season," Winchell said.
"That wasn't even a challenge," said his father, Brian, who is Warrensburg's modified football coach. "When they kicked the date back the second time, we just picked up all our stuff and moved to Tennessee."
Unfortunately, Winchell was injured in his first football game, suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee when his foot stuck in the ground on a hit.
In a matter of a few weeks, however, he was healed up enough to wrestle, joined on the team by former Warrensburg teammate Hunter McKenna, who moved in with the Winchells.
He also did a lot of lifting and training to get ready to return to Warrensburg for his senior year.
"I really wanted to play for coach Perrone and all my guys up here. I've been playing with them since I was 7 years old in youth football," Winchell said. "I wanted to finish my senior year here in all sports, and school."
"It was his decision — we could have stayed in Tennessee, but he didn't want to do it," Brian Winchell said. "Mike's a great coach, he's the main reason why we came back."
Perrone said Dylan Winchell brings leadership and experience to the Burghers, plus a work ethic that drew some teammates in for extra sprints and lifting.
"He got some big-time playing experience with some previous guys who were pretty good leaders," Perrone said. "He's kind of taken over that role. He puts so much work in, he's a big lead-by-example kid."
He's also a dangerous playmaker on both sides of the ball, as a wingback on offense — part of a 1-2 punch with Tim Kelly — and on defense as a free safety or hybrid linebacker.
"He has unmatched speed, especially at the Class D level," Perrone said. "You get him out in space, he flies. And he's put some size on. We've been able to get him to the edge, but also run him downhill and get those tough yards in the box. That's been huge for us."
Football knowledge doesn't hurt, and Winchell has soaked it up for years.