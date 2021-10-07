Dylan Winchell back and running for Burghers

"I really wanted to play for coach Perrone and all my guys up here. I've been playing with them since I was 7 years old in youth football," Winchell said. "I wanted to finish my senior year here in all sports, and school."

"It was his decision — we could have stayed in Tennessee, but he didn't want to do it," Brian Winchell said. "Mike's a great coach, he's the main reason why we came back."

Perrone said Dylan Winchell brings leadership and experience to the Burghers, plus a work ethic that drew some teammates in for extra sprints and lifting.

"He got some big-time playing experience with some previous guys who were pretty good leaders," Perrone said. "He's kind of taken over that role. He puts so much work in, he's a big lead-by-example kid."

He's also a dangerous playmaker on both sides of the ball, as a wingback on offense — part of a 1-2 punch with Tim Kelly — and on defense as a free safety or hybrid linebacker.

"He has unmatched speed, especially at the Class D level," Perrone said. "You get him out in space, he flies. And he's put some size on. We've been able to get him to the edge, but also run him downhill and get those tough yards in the box. That's been huge for us."